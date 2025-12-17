GetBuddy Launches: A Free Pet Adoption Platform Aiming to Reduce Pet Surrenders With Its AI Lifestyle-Based Matching System, Pairing Users With Their Perfect Pet Match Based on Habits, Home & Preferences

The First-of-its-Kind Pet Matching Adoption Platform Offers Lifelong Personalized Support via its 24/7 AI Veterinarian & AI Trainer Making Adoption Transitions Smoother & More Successful at Every Stage of a Pet's Life

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet your perfect rescue match. GetBuddy, the first-ever free, AI-powered pet adoption platform, launches today on iOS and Android – making it easier than ever to find, adopt, and care for your new best friend. GetBuddy intelligently connects people with their dream pet from 250,000 adoptable animals across 15,000 rescues and shelters nationwide – offering the largest rescue pet listing database in the U.S.

GetBuddy

More overcrowded and under-resourced than ever, in 2024, 6.5 million cats and dogs entered shelters and rescues nationwide, and 920,000 cats and dogs were euthanized. While 4.8 million pets were adopted in 2024, nearly 15% were returned into the shelter system due to mismatched expectations, behavioral challenges, or lack of ongoing support, among other reasons. GetBuddy aims to combat these statistics by equipping adopters with the tools needed for their pet to thrive from day one, for years to come.

"The rescue and shelter system is over capacity, massively underfunded, and operating on outdated infrastructure," said Ryan Howard, founder of GetBuddy and a three-time health tech entrepreneur who was inspired to create GetBuddy after rescuing a German Shepherd with hip dysplasia and experiencing the fragmented adoption process firsthand. "Too often, people adopt based on emotion or appearance alone, without a clear understanding of the commitment involved or whether the match truly aligns with their lifestyle. The result is that nearly a half million dogs are returned to shelters each year. GetBuddy was built to be the unified support system this industry desperately needs."

GetBuddy Key Features:

AI-Powered Matching : GetBuddy's advanced lifestyle matching algorithm connects adopters with pets that seamlessly fit their routine, energy level, and home environment, creating lasting bonds from the start.

: GetBuddy's advanced lifestyle matching algorithm connects adopters with pets that seamlessly fit their routine, energy level, and home environment, creating lasting bonds from the start. Rescue-Centric Approach : GetBuddy aggregates over 250,000 adoptable cats and dogs – the largest rescue pet listing in the U.S. – from 15,000+ rescues nationwide, helping reduce shelter overcrowding through smarter matches and lower return rates.

: GetBuddy aggregates over 250,000 adoptable cats and dogs – the largest rescue pet listing in the U.S. – from 15,000+ rescues nationwide, helping reduce shelter overcrowding through smarter matches and lower return rates. AI-Driven Pet Parenting Support: GetBuddy's Virtual Trainer and Veterinarian, powered by AI, provide personalized guidance on training, nutrition, health, and behavioral challenges, offering adopters immediate and ongoing support.

Since January 2021, an additional 900,000 animals have entered and remained in U.S. shelters, pushing already overwhelmed facilities past their limits. Yen Shing, founder of Rain or Shine Rescue, a non-profit animal rescue based in New York City and an early adopter of GetBuddy, shares, "GetBuddy's approach gives shelters real hope for more successful adoptions and more animals finding the homes they deserve."

GetBuddy is available now on iOS and Android, dedicated to remaining free forever for both adopters and rescues: https://www.getbuddy.com

Suggested Tweet:

ClickToTweet.com Visit getbuddy.com to see how @GetBuddyPets is helping pets find their furever home! #getbuddy #adoptdontshop

About GetBuddy

GetBuddy provides free tools for shelters and adopters including shelter management and AI-powered adoption matching. With the largest rescue pet listing in the U.S., GetBuddy uses AI-powered matching to connect people with their perfect pet based on lifestyle, habits, and preferences. But adoption is just the beginning. GetBuddy provides lifelong support through the world's first 24/7 AI veterinarian and trainer, delivering instant, personalized guidance for training, behavior, and health at every stage of a pet's life. Through its free rescue management software, GetBuddy also helps rescues to streamline operations and expand visibility for adoptable pets nationwide.

Press Contact

Lindsay Ferraro Bennett

732-618-1483

[email protected]

SOURCE GetBuddy