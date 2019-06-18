GetCharged Inc. (Charge) Retains Global Corporate Communications Team

TEL AVIV, NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GetCharged, Inc. ("Charge"), a micromobility company dedicated to building the largest network of electric charging, storage and service stations for e-scooters and e-bikes, partnered with Now You Global Communications (NYGC) and The Pollack PR Marketing Group (PPMG) to raise awareness for its business in the U.S. and around the world.

Charge provides a convenient, elegant, safe and cost-effective infrastructure solution for the micromobility market. Its indoor, outdoor and pop-up mobile docking stations are designed to be compatible with most brands of e-scooters and e-bikes. Stations are fully integrated with both the Charge mobile application and partnered rideshare platforms so that users can easily locate and use available e-scooters and e-bikes.

"We believe what is happening on the ground in cities across the globe creates a perfect storm for Charge to provide the infrastructure to help eliminate the significant challenges associated with the dockless model, that is, e-vehicles piling up when not in use," said Maayan Nave, CEO of Now You Global Communications. "We are excited to work with Charge as they ultimately establish the model for other cities nationwide to drive the adoption of Charge's revolutionary micromobility infrastructure solution," continued Nave.

"The global explosion of e-scooters and e-bikes has micromobility firmly ensconced as one of the biggest trends in mobility technology today; however, there has been a myriad of issues with the dockless model," said Stefan Pollack, president of The Pollack PR Marketing Group. "Our work will help position Charge as a leader in the micromobility industry, and it will raise awareness for its mission to provide cities with safe, convenient and cost-effective places to store and service e-scooters and e-bikes."

"We are delighted to have Maayan and Stefan as our strategic integrated global marketing partners," said Charge Co-founder and CEO Andrew Fox, "Charge is all about unleashing the huge potential of micromobility. We offer an elegant, cost-effective high-end solution, enabling people to engage, move, connect and communicate in motion. NYGC and PPMG DNA match our disruptive and inspirational journey."

Now-You and it's US PR partner PPMG will work in partnership with Charge to lead the global integrated marketing and PR strategy, secure trade, metro and business media interest for Charge as it works to build the largest network of electric charging, storage and service stations for e-bikes and e-scooters.

ABOUT NOW YOU GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS

Now-You Global Communications (NYGC) is a strategic, award-winning global integrated marketing & PR agency operating from New York and Tel-Aviv. The firm uses guerilla local execution partners in six continents around the globe and specializes in building and executing disruptive global PR Marketing campaigns above and beyond industry standards. Founded and managed by global marketing strategist, Maayan Nave, Now-You is focused on leveraging disruptive, game changers companies in the fields of technology, innovation and global social action. Now-You inspires to create trustful world changing relationships between people and brands. Nave spearheaded SodaStream's international integrated marketing practice, running corporate, consumer, social and guerilla PR Marketing in 45 markets around the globe. Now-You Global Communications has gained global awards and recognition for its disruptive global achievements for SodaStream and other brands including PR Daily's best Digital-PR campaign of the year (2017), The Golden Drum, the Sabre Award and was named Best Global Boutique Consultancy Firm by British CV Magazine and USA Today. @Now-You website, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE POLLACK PR MARKETING GROUP

The Pollack PR Marketing Group (PPMG), headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, is a 34-year-old, mid-sized, multi-specialty agency that develops communication platforms and programs, creates digital content for integrated marketing campaigns, manages corporate reputations, launches new products and services and promotes brand engagement for clients ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. PPMG focuses on consumer products and services, technologies and professional services. PPMG is a partner in The Worldcom Public Relations Group, a consortium of more than 88 partners around the world. For more information, visit www.ppmgcorp.com , or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @PollackPRMktg.

