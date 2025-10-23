GETCHOICE! Continues Rapid Expansion with New Offices in Louisville and Spokane

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GETCHOICE! (www.getchoice.com), a leading provider of enterprise data and workflow technology solutions, announced the signing of two new office leases in Louisville, Kentucky and Spokane, Washington, marking the latest milestone in the company's ongoing national growth strategy.

The expansion reflects GETCHOICE!'s sustained momentum and its increasing role as a trusted technology partner to many of the nation's Fortune 50 and 500 companies. The company's platform processes over $8,000 in transactions every minute, underscoring the scale and reliability of its enterprise solutions.

"Our continued growth is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in our platform and our people," said Kiki Dikmen, CEO of GETCHOICE!. "We're thrilled to strengthen our presence in both Louisville and Spokane as we expand to better support our clients and attract top talent."

GETCHOICE!'s proprietary technology platform delivers an unparalleled combination of data intelligence, procurement automation, sustainability tracking, and enterprise-level reporting, offering clients a comprehensive ecosystem that enhances efficiency and transparency. The company's focus on innovation has distinguished it in an increasingly competitive technology landscape.

In recognition of its excellence in engineering and innovation, GETCHOICE!'s Technology Team was recently named one of the Top 50 Tech Teams in the Nation by the OnCon Icon Awards, a prestigious honor celebrating leadership and innovation in technology across industries.

"Our technology is built to empower organizations with smarter, faster, and more connected tools," added Dikmen, "We're not just keeping pace with the industry — we're helping define what's next."

With new hubs in Louisville and Spokane, GETCHOICE! continues to invest in people, technology, and infrastructure to support its growing national footprint and serve its expanding enterprise client base.

