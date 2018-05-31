Getinge announces global launch of new GSS Steam Sterilizer series for life science industry

WAYNE, N.J., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge, a leading global provider of innovative medical technology, today announced the worldwide launch of its flagship GSS Steam Sterilizer series, which is specifically designed for use by companies in the life science industry. The new GSS Steam Sterilizer for life sciences is available in two different versions – GSS R for biomedical research and GSS P for pharmaceutical production. Getinge is introducing them at its exhibit booth (Forum 0, C1) at ACHEMA 2018, the German Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology's (DCHEMA) congress, which is taking place June 11-15 in Frankfurt.

"We designed our new GSS Steam Sterilizer series from the ground up to meet the specific needs of organizations involved in biomedical research and pharmaceutical and biotech drug discovery and development," said Jens Knobe, Vice President of Business Development, Life Science, Getinge. "This new generation of steam sterilizers is fully aligned with the needs of organizations conducting biomedical research and producing pharmaceuticals. They offer improved lead time and documentation, and are customizable, reliable, fast and precise – features and attributes that are of critical importance to companies and laboratories working in the life science industry."

He added, "In developing this new GSS Steam Sterilizer series for life science, we drew on Getinge's decades of expertise and global experience in the production of both lab science and healthcare sterilizers, as well as input from customers. Our portfolio of steam sterilizers has been demonstrated to reduce process time, offer fast turnaround, and reduce energy needs and costs. We look forward to launching the GSS Steam Sterilizer series to life science customers around the world."

Features and benefits of New GSS Steam Sterilizers

The new GSS Steam Sterilizers are available in a range of sizes and offer a set of options to adapt to customers' individual needs. They are designed to reduce lead times and are Good Automated Manufacturing Practices (GAMP)-5 compliant.

"We developed the GSS P and GSS R Steam Sterilizers to be easily integrated into the customer's production facility and with ease of qualification as their cornerstone," said Joakim Larsson, Product Line Manager, Life Science Sterilizers, Getinge. "Not only do we provide our customers with the steam sterilizer, we also provide a top-of-the-line documentation package, project management, control systems with connectivity to customers' IT systems, data integrity and the support structure."

The GSS R Steam Sterilizer for biomedical research was designed to help laboratories and biomedical research facilities achieve reliable containment and scientific data integrity and secure biosafety levels. It has a stainless steel design and can be put into operation quickly because of its advanced process management system and documentation, which ensures easy validation and compliance with local regulations. It offers standard chamber sizes ranging from 10 to 400 cubic feet and three control systems. To prevent cross contamination, the GSS R can be equipped with traditional air differential barriers or bioseal requirements that guarantee an airtight seal capable of preventing the passage of airborne microorganisms.

The GSS P Steam Sterilizer for pharmaceutical production is designed to offer reliable contamination prevention, streamlining the process and helping customers achieve high performance and maximum productivity. It can be put into operation quickly because of its quality system, which ensures ease of validation, compliance with GAMP-5 as well as global and local regulations. It offers standard chamber sizes ranging from 10 to 400 cubic feet, three control systems, and a set of options. The range of options includes double or single doors, door interlock to prevent cross contamination, jacket cooling for water recirculation, and processes for liquids in open or closed containers.

Getinge's Portfolio of Steam Sterilizers

Getinge develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of complete sterilization systems for use within the global life science industry. Getinge's Steam Sterilizers provide sterilization for many types of applications in laboratories, biomedical research and pharmaceutical production. Getinge's Steam Sterilizers are based on compatible modular units that can be integrated and installed to form a complete solution based on the application requirements of the customer. Getinge offers a comprehensive variety of core features designed to provide safety, functionality and reliability. Getinge's Steam Sterilizers are produced in an ISO 9001-certified facility and are designed and built to meet the world's highest standards of quality. Getinge's Steam Sterilizers provide steam sterilization for components and equipment.

About Getinge

Getinge is a global provider of innovative solutions for operating rooms, intensive care units, sterilization departments and for life science companies and institutions. Based on our first-hand experience and close partnerships with clinical experts, healthcare professionals and medtech specialists, we are improving the every-day life for people, today and tomorrow.

