Getinge Introduces new Steam Sterilizer GSS610H

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge now introduces GSS610H; a steam sterilizer built on a platform that is engineered in cooperation with Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) staff. It brings the same great features as world-class GSS67H, but with a spacious chamber that comes in four different depths enabling large loads with ease.

Getinge wants to contribute to an efficient and sustainable health care, and with nearly 90 years' experience in steam sterilization, Getinge GSS610H Steam Sterilizer is built on a broad foundation of trust. As the other steam sterilizers in the portfolio, GSS610H integrates with existing sterilization departments to optimize throughput.

"Our sterilizers deliver consistent and reliable results while maintaining a low and predictable total cost of ownership. This newcomer, GSS610H, is designed to enhance the entire workflow without compromising. By involving end users we created Centric, an intuitive and efficient user interface that requires less training, and can be easily operated by staff at all experience levels," tells Karolina Olofsson, Product Manager Steam Sterilization at Getinge.

"With the choice of automatic or manual loading systems, it is possible to choose the system that brings most efficiency with the operators comfort in mind. We also created easy to maneuver Smart Trolleys that move heavy loads in an ergonomic way."

High-quality polished stainless steel surfaces with rounded corners, a flushed chamber door and few seams makes the sterilizer hygienic and easy to clean.

"Clean steam processes improves the life of instruments, and our clean steam adapted system with premium stainless steel components as standard, reduces the long-term financial impact of premature instrument replacement," explains Karolina.

GSS610H has an automated start-up and shut-down feature as well as quick processing times for better throughput, ensuring a steady supply of sterilized instrument ready for use. There is also a control function for the temperature of the drain water to minimize cooling water consumption in a sustainable way.

"The spacious chamber handles large loads, which makes it possible to process a high volume of instruments in a short time. Automatic loaders and unloaders means a high efficient workflow for the operator and at the same time improves the ergonomy while working with the GSS610H. We also added a user-friendly interface display which is easy to read and monitor, even at a distance."

On June 25, the Getinge GSS610H Steam Sterilizer was launched at a big customer event in Getinge's Experience Center in Rastatt, Germany.

Explore Getinge's new GSS610H which is also compatible with Hupfer Känguruh Systems*.

*Hupfer's product range allows the sterile goods cycle to be configured so that an unbroken process chain is created and eliminating the need to unload the sterile goods coming out of the sterilizer and instead creating a seamless workflow making it more efficient and ergonomic for the user.

Media contact:

Anna Appelqvist, VP Corporate Communications

Phone: +46 (0)734 244 527

Email: anna.appelqvist@getinge.com

This document is intended to provide information to an international audience outside of the US.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/getinge/r/getinge-introduces-new-steam-sterilizer-gss610h,c2852294

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/942/2852294/1069989.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/getinge/i/getinge-gss610h,c2648718 Getinge GSS610H

SOURCE Getinge