Getinge Joins AdvaMed, Reinforcing Global Commitment to Advancing Innovation in Medical Technology and Improving Healthcare Policy and Patient Outcomes

WAYNE, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge today announced that the company has joined AdvaMed, the world's largest trade association representing medical technology manufacturers. Membership in AdvaMed positions Getinge to continue to advance the company's global commitment to supporting innovation and the highest standards in quality and integrity in medical technology that can improve healthcare systems and patient care around the world.

"Partnership with AdvaMed is aligned to our company's mission to deliver the highest quality solutions in medical technology based on an understanding of our customers' needs. We look forward to joining with AdvaMed in supporting efforts to advance the development of new technologies and standards in our industry that can have a direct impact on both the cost and quality of healthcare services in the years ahead," said Eric Honroth, President, North America, Getinge. "We look forward to sharing our knowledge and experience in delivering technologies that can improve the delivery of healthcare services for millions of people around the world."

Getinge joins 400 AdvaMed members including global leaders in all areas of medical technology, including devices, diagnostics and digital platforms. AdvaMed is dedicated to promoting competitive policies that support product development at the highest ethical and quality standards as well as policies that help more patients have access to the medical technology products and services they need.

"We are very pleased to have Getinge, a global leader in medical technology, as our newest member," said Scott Whitaker, President and CEO of AdvaMed. "Getinge brings a unique and valuable perspective to AdvaMed, and I look forward to working with them to promote policies at every level that will benefit the patients we serve and improve their access to our industry's life-changing and life-saving innovations."

Eric Honroth added, "This is yet another step in Getinge's dedication to enabling healthier lives through our broad portfolio of products and solutions."

