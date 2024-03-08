Getinge takes a leap forward in cardiovascular surgery with the 510(k) clearance for Vasoview Hemopro 3

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Getinge announces the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 510(k) clearance of the Vasoview Hemopro 3, the latest addition to the medtech company's endoscopic vessel harvesting (EVH) solutions. Designed with customer centricity top of mind, the newcomer is expected to offer enhanced procedural efficiency in healthcare from the upcoming launch.

Receiving the FDA 510(k) clearance for Vasoview Hemopro 3 marks a significant milestone for Getinge and underscores the effort to comply with the highest safety and effectiveness standards, emphasizing the medtech company's commitment to advancing medtech.

"EVH is a therapy significantly helping patients towards faster recovery by minimizing surgical trauma and reducing post-operative pain. By offering solutions together with extensive training, we aim to continue help facilitating the widespread adoption of this essential therapy. The new generation of Vasoview – Hemopro 3 – symbolizes our dedication to elevating healthcare standards together with our customers," says Elin Frostehav, President Acute Care Therapies at Getinge.

The culmination of extensive market research and advisory boards conducted in partnership with clinicians within the EVH field, Vasoview Hemopro 3 represents collaborative innovation. Feedback from the studies has been central in shaping the product, focusing on improvements that enhance harvester efficiency and patient outcomes. Advancements include enhanced smoke evacuation, regulated energy control, ergonomic game controller style handle, and an integrated cable.

Getinge is preparing for the product launch of Vasoview Hemopro 3 to occur in the US during the third quarter of 2024, while registration in additional key markets is underway.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

