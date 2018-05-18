Getinge to showcase innovative products and present ExpoEd sessions at upcoming National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition 2018

WAYNE, N.J., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge, a leading global provider of innovative medical technology, today announced that it will be showcasing products for the intensive care unit (ICU) and presenting several ExpoEd Sessions at the National Teaching Institute (NTI) & Critical Care Exposition, which is taking place May 21-24 in Boston. Getinge also will be displaying the canvas for "Color for the Kids!". This charitable donation program that Getinge created has raised $25,000 over the past year for The Children's Heart Foundation to support the most promising research in congenital heart defects. The finished canvas will be donated to a children's hospital once completed.

Approximately 6,000 to 7,000 attendees are expected at NTI 2018, including acute and critical care nurses, advanced practice nurses, clinical nurse specialists, nurse practitioners and nurse managers, and progressive care, transport and emergency department nurses who treat critically ill patients.

"As part of our commitment to supporting the American Association of Critical Care Nurses in its mission to educate high-acuity and critical care nurses, we are pleased to be presenting several ExpoEd Sessions on a variety of topics. Nurses who attend can learn new techniques to share with their unit and hospital, helping improve patient outcomes," said Greg Master, President, Acute Care Therapies, Getinge USA. "We encourage nurses attending this conference to visit our booth and show us their creativity by coloring the canvas for our 'Color for the Kids' program, which supports the youngest critical care patients."

Getinge Booth and ExpoEd Sessions at NTI 2018

Getinge will be demonstrating its innovative products, including Servo-U ventilators, Cardiohelp heart-lung instruments, Cardiosave balloon pumps, and hemodynamic monitoring and chest drainage products, at Booth #1767 from Tuesday, May 22, through Thursday, May 24, during exhibition hours. The following ExpoEd Sessions will also take place in the booth:

Intra-aortic balloon pump: Why it remains a workhorse support in a rapidly changing field

Why ventilator modes and settings matter

Evidence-based care of patients with chest tubes: A discussion of why

Patient, catheter and pump – IABP troubleshooting

Why monitoring with PiCCO ® helps provide the complete picture

helps provide the complete picture Measurement of extravascular lung water at the bedside: Why, how and what for?

Intra-aortic balloon pump: Why is early use in cardiogenic shock relevant?

