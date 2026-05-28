Getinge's subsidiary Maquet Cardiovascular receives adverse jury trial verdict in patent infringement dispute with Abiomed in the U.S.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge today announces that a jury in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts has delivered a verdict in favor of Abiomed Inc ("Abiomed") in a patent dispute between Getinge's subsidiary Maquet Cardiovascular LLC ("Maquet") and Abiomed. The jury found that Abiomed has not infringed any Maquet patents relating to intravascular heart pump technology.

The patent infringement dispute concerned allegations of infringement in patents held by Maquet relating to intravascular heart pump technology used in cardiovascular care. The technology used in Abiomeds' Impella percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) was found not to infringe any of Maquets' intravascular heart pump patents. Maquet is evaluating the case and considering its options.

The patent dispute between Maquet and Abiomed relating to intravascular heart pump technology is divided into two cases. The current verdict relates to one of these cases and does not affect the second, ongoing patent litigation between Maquet and Abiomed.

The verdict does not have any negative financial or operational impact on Getinge.

Contact information:

David Kördel, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0077

Email: [email protected]

Caroline Örmgård, Head of Media Relations

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0041

Email: [email protected]

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

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https://news.cision.com/getinge/r/getinge-s-subsidiary-maquet-cardiovascular-receives-adverse-jury-trial-verdict-in-patent-infringemen,c4354109

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/942/4354109/4121302.pdf Getinges subsidiary Maquet Cardiovascular receives adverse jury trial verdict in patent infringement dispute with Abiomed in the US

SOURCE Getinge