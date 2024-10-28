GetInsured Celebrates Launch of Georgia Access Ahead of 2025 Open Enrollment

Innovative AI Technology Transforms Consumer Experience and Simplifies Access to Coverage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GetInsured, a leading provider of health insurance technology and contact center solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Georgia's State-Based Exchange, Georgia Access. This significant milestone marks GetInsured's largest implementation to date and designates Georgia as the largest state to transition from HeathCare.gov to state-based operations. This launch signifies a major advancement in health insurance enrollment for Georgia residents. With over 1.3 million Georgians enrolling in marketplace coverage during the last Open Enrollment Period, Georgia becomes the first State-Based Marketplace (SBM) to leverage Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) technology. This innovation allows for a more streamlined and efficient pathway to coverage, simplifying the enrollment process and improving access for Georgians.

As the 2025 Open Enrollment period approaches, GetInsured continues to set the industry standard with user-friendly site designs and innovative tools that make it easy for Georgia Access consumers to shop, compare, and enroll in individual and family health insurance plans online. The integrated platform and contact center solutions ensure accurate, up-to-date enrollment data, specifically tailored for Georgians empowering them and enhancing their overall consumer experience.

GetInsured has also recently introduced an award-winning technology for client states in advance of open enrollment, the Interactive Virtual Agent (IVA). The IVA tool will provide Georgia consumers with the assistance they need when they need it. Routine consumer requests can be fulfilled 24/7 by the virtual agent, with responses to common questions available even during off-hours. This automation provides personalized and efficient service while maintaining high standards of security and privacy for Georgia Access consumers. When more assistance is required, a call center agent is available to offer additional support, ensuring comprehensive service whenever needed.

"Georgia Access is pleased to have GetInsured's technological and contact center solutions in support of our mission to deliver quality, affordable health care to Georgians," said Georgia Access Executive Director Cheryl Gardner. "As Georgia's new official State-based Exchange, our goal is to transform health care with simple, easy pathways to coverage and provide a positive consumer experience that will improve access to and bolster enrollment."

"Advanced technology plays a crucial role in enhancing the health insurance enrollment experience," said Chini Krishnan, CEO of GetInsured. "However, it's the dedicated partnership with the state of Georgia – and in particular the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire - along with the collaboration of insurance carriers and EDE partners, that truly fuels our success. Together, we've navigated the complexities of implementation and have created a seamless platform for Georgia consumers to explore and select their health insurance options. We deeply appreciate Georgia's commitment and collaboration, which have positioned us as a market leader and ensured a smooth enrollment period for Georgia Access."

Open Enrollment begins on November 1st in most states. Coverage typically begins at the start of the following year for those who enroll by a designated deadline.

About GetInsured: GetInsured is a leading technology provider for state-based health insurance exchanges, offering an ACA-compliant cloud-based SaaS technology platform and integrated consumer assistance center operations. Our platform empowers states to efficiently run their exchanges, achieve cost savings, and have greater autonomy over their insurance markets, contributing to broader health reform goals. With a trusted track record, GetInsured serves as a technology partner for Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington, delivering exceptional service and seamless interactions for agents, brokers, assisters, and consumers alike.

