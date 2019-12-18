GetInsured Gives Californians the Gift of Medical Debt Relief This Holiday Season

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GetInsured , a health insurance marketplace platform provider, ends 2019 with a charitable donation to relieve as many Californians as possible of their medical bills. This is GetInsured's second medical debt-buy in its home state, and brings the total amount of healthcare bills abolished in California to more than $3 million. This contribution forgives more than $1.5 million of available medical debt across the state, including the entire Sacramento area.

"In the spirit of the holiday season, we wanted to help more Californians end the year without the tremendous financial burden of medical debt," said Chini Krishnan, co-founder and CEO of GetInsured. "Too many hardworking families find themselves in devastating situations trying to pay for unexpected healthcare costs. We care about California and wanted to wipe the slate clean for as many residents as possible, so they can start the New Year on the right foot."

California residents benefiting from GetInsured's end-of-year buy will find out in January 2020 that they have been relieved of their unpaid medical bills. These residents are currently obligated to pay more money in medical expenses than the total assets they own, and many of them come from vulnerable communities. They spend more than five percent of gross income on healthcare bills and earn less than two times the federal poverty limit.

GetInsured collaborated with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity, to help locate, buy and forgive the medical debt. Many types of medical debt will be forgiven through this effort including critical surgeries, and cancer and diabetes treatment.

GetInsured encourages its consumers and partners to spread awareness about medical debt, and help those suffering throughout the United States, by contributing directly at https://company.getinsured.com/medical-debt-forgiveness/.

Founded in 2005, GetInsured builds and operates award-winning enrollment tools that serve state-based exchanges, brokers, insurers, and consumers. In addition to eligibility determination, plan selection, and enrollment technology for state agencies, the company delivers innovative agent marketing and call center tools and services. GetInsured currently has the largest state-based marketplace footprint, including the state exchanges of Nevada, California, Idaho, Minnesota, and Washington State, powering more than two million enrollments annually. To learn more visit company.getinsured.com .

