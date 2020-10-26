GetInsured Launches Technology Behind Pennie™, the New State-Based Health Insurance Marketplace in Pennsylvania, Facilitates Transition from HealthCare.gov

HARRISBURG, Pa. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GetInsured , a market-leading government healthcare IT provider, announced it has completed the transition for the new state-based health insurance marketplace in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, known as Pennie™. Pennie will replace HealthCare.gov for 2021 coverage and was created in partnership with GetInsured to increase affordability and access to coverage for Pennsylvanians.

GetInsured will operate the shopping and enrollment technology and customer service center for all individuals and families who sign up for health and dental insurance for the upcoming 2021 Open Enrollment Period, which will run from November 1, 2020 until January 15, 2021 — four weeks longer than the enrollment period on HealthCare.gov. While consumers will not be able to newly enroll in health plans on Pennie until Open Enrollment begins, those who are currently enrolled on the federal marketplace will have their information migrated, and those who are eligible will be renewed into 2021 plans on Pennie. GetInsured has completed all major development milestones and is ready to open the doors when Open Enrollment begins on November 1, 2020.

"After months of hard work and close collaboration, we are excited to announce that GetInsured has completed the creation and implementation process for Pennsylvania's new state-based health insurance marketplace," said Chini Krishnan, CEO and co-founder of GetInsured. "It is an honor to have led the transition for yet another state from the federal marketplace, and put in place a strong, sustainable and cost-effective system that empowers the Commonwealth to make decisions that best meet the needs of Pennsylvanians."

GetInsured's innovative solution includes a configurable SaaS platform for eligibility and enrollment. It also includes an integrated call center, which helps provide a more simplified and straightforward shopping experience for consumers. For example, GetInsured will have one internal account dashboard so that the Pennie Call Center can easily review and seamlessly work through any questions or issues related to a customer's account. The objective is to increase access to affordable coverage for as many Pennsylvanians as possible and ensure that Pennie's customers are assisted and informed every step of the way as they purchase health insurance.

GetInsured's cost-effective technology will help Pennie support insurance brokers and carriers through customized tools. Most of the cost savings resulting from the transition to a state-based marketplace will be invested in a reinsurance program that will reduce premiums for Pennsylvanians. The reinsurance program is estimated to save Pennsylvanian consumers on average five percent annually.

GetInsured announced in November 2019 the approval of a seven-year contract with the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority ("Pennie") Board of Directors after a competitive procurement process.

Pennsylvania is the sixth state to operate a state-based marketplace with GetInsured's platform, and now joins California, Nevada, Idaho, Minnesota and Washington State. The company announced a contract with the State of New Jersey earlier this year, which is also scheduled to go live with a state-based marketplace in November for Open Enrollment.

For more information about the new marketplace and the transition from HealthCare.gov, Pennsylvanians can visit pennie.com. To learn more about GetInsured, visit company.getinsured.com.

About GetInsured

Founded in 2005, GetInsured is the leading provider of state-based exchange platforms. The company has revolutionized the public healthcare IT sector with its SaaS-based technology that replaces bespoke government systems, saving states money and increasing operational efficiency. GetInsured's award-winning enrollment tools also serve brokers, insurers, and consumers. In addition to eligibility determination, plan selection, and enrollment technology for state agencies, the company delivers innovative agent marketing and call center tools and services. GetInsured has the largest state-based marketplace footprint, and operates the technology for five state health exchanges, including Nevada, California, Idaho, Minnesota, and Washington State. The company is currently launching exchanges in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for the upcoming enrollment period, which will bring the total number of individual enrollments nationwide to 2.5 million for the 2021 plan year. To learn more, visit company.getinsured.com.

About Pennie

Pennie is Pennsylvania's new state-affiliated health insurance marketplace created to reduce costs and better support the needs of customers purchasing health coverage. For more information, visit pennie.com or follow us on social at fb.com/PenniePA and Twitter.com/PennieOfficial.

