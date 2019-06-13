GetInsured Powers National Academy of Sports Medicine's Health Insurance Enrollment Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GetInsured, a leader in health insurance enrollment technology, announced today that it will partner with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), a world-renowned personal training organization, to bring its award-winning health insurance shopping and enrollment platform to NASM's network of more than 65K actively certified fitness professionals.

NASM, which acquired The Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) in 2015, has collectively prepared more than 500,000 personal trainers and group fitness instructors worldwide. Many of whom go on to work for themselves or provide contracted services. As self-employed individuals, it is incumbent on these trainers to acquire their own health insurance. GetInsured has, since 2005, led the market providing consumers with tools that make an otherwise confusing process, simple and effective.

The partnership with GetInsured allows NASM/AFAA to provide access to affordable healthcare options to their community of fitness professionals.

"Having great health insurance provides security and peace of mind, so we're thrilled to partner with GetInsured. They make it easy, affordable, and accessible for our trainers," said Laurie McCartney, President, NASM.

GetInsured has enabled more than seven million plan enrollments since the launch of the Affordable Care Act.

"Our mission has always been to make access to affordable health insurance simple and straightforward," said Sephy Hambaz, VP, Consumer Operations, GetInsured. "Many self-employed individuals find the task of shopping for health insurance daunting. Our decision support tools help shoppers find plans that work best for their personal situation, identifying a plan's overall expected cost instead of just shopping by monthly premium."

About GetInsured

Since its founding in 2005, GetInsured has built market-leading e-commerce platforms and tools that have made health insurance enrollment simple for millions of Americans. GetInsured's award-winning UX, UI, decision-support, and individual and group enrollment tools serve some of the world's largest brokers, state-based marketplaces, insurers, and—through GetInsured.com—consumers. The company delivers innovative agent marketing and client enrollment technology, as well as call center engagement bots and compliance tools. To learn more visit company.getinsured.com.

About NASM

Since 1987, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has been a global leader in providing evidence-based certifications and advanced specializations for fitness professionals. In addition to its NCCA-accredited Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) exam, NASM offers a progressive career track with access to continuing education and specializations including the Corrective Exercise Specialist (CES), Certified Nutrition Coach (CNC) and Performance Enhancement Specialist (PES). The vision of NASM is to empower fitness and wellness professionals, supporting them in their goal of motivating clients to lead healthier lives.

To learn more about NASM, visit www.nasm.org or call 1.800.460.NASM. For news, industry insight and promotions, follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

About AFAA

For over 30 years, the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) has led the way in certifying group instructors and personal trainers. AFAA has provided generations of instructors with the practical skills and hands-on experience needed to inspire and motivate the world to move toward happier and healthier lives. AFAA's vision isn't to just change bodies — but to advance the lives of instructors and those they guide through their own personal fitness journeys. In addition to its NCCA-accredited Group Fitness Instructor (GFI) exam, AFAA offers an extensive list of courses in a variety of specialties, like indoor cycling, kickboxing, yoga and pilates. The perfect combo of fun and fitness—that's AFAA!

To learn more about AFAA, visit www.afaa.com or call 1.800.446.AFAA. For news, industry insight and promotions, follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

