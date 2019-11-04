GetInsured Powers Up Nevada State Health Insurance Exchange to Kick Off Open Enrollment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The open enrollment period for 2020 healthcare coverage in Nevada officially kicked off on Nov. 1 as GetInsured , a health insurance marketplace platform provider, oversees and powers the enrollment technology for Nevada Health Link , the online marketplace for Nevada's Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. GetInsured created a unique, "exchange-in-a-box" solution for Nevada to fully transition from the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) to a State-Based Exchange (SBE), and in doing so, established a clear model for other states seeking to make that same shift.

"We are committed to modernizing the health insurance enrollment process so that all Americans can have access to healthcare," said Chini Krishnan, CEO and co-founder of GetInsured. "I am excited that states now have the ability to establish strong, sustainable and consumer-friendly exchanges powered by technology."

As individuals and families in Nevada begin to sign up for health insurance coverage for 2020, GetInsured is fully managing and operating the technology and consumer assistance call center for the state's health insurance exchange. The innovative solution includes a configurable SaaS technology platform for eligibility and enrollment, and a seamlessly integrated consumer assistance center. This past September, GetInsured successfully mitigated the risks of Nevada's data migration from HealthCare.gov, and minimized disruption for Nevadans seeking to reenroll in a qualified health insurance plan.

"Thanks to the efficient access that GetInsured provides, Nevadans will be connected to quality health insurance options that meet their needs during the open enrollment period this year," said Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. "Partnering with GetInsured allows us to better streamline and simplify the enrollment process, making it easier for Nevadans to attain coverage and avoid unexpected costs of medical care."

"I expect more states to follow Nevada's lead and soon make the switch to a state-based exchange – whether due to the cost savings involved, or the desire to control their health insurance market," continued Krishnan.

GetInsured's platform is cost-effective, and contains specific tools for state-based exchanges to help them better support insurance brokers and carriers. It also allows for a straightforward consumer shopping experience with greater flexibility, and will save Nevada $4 million in the first fiscal year alone.

