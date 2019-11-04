GetInsured Successfully Upgrades Technology for Minnesota's Health Insurance Exchange

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GetInsured , a health insurance marketplace platforms provider, partnered with MNsure, Minnesota's health insurance exchange, and Minnesota IT Services, to upgrade MNsure's enrollment and back-end record-keeping functionality, as well as improve data transfers between MNsure and insurance carriers. The window to decide on health insurance in Minnesota will close on December 23, 2019.

"GetInsured's technology upgrade increases operational efficiency and makes it easier for thousands of Minnesotans to find and sign up for health coverage," said Chini Krishnan, CEO and co-founder of GetInsured. "After a smooth transition, the exchange is benefitting from streamlined operations, enabling MNsure to manage the healthcare enrollments for Minnesotans more effectively."

There are 122 health plans and seven dental plans currently available on MNsure for plan year 2020. The core functionality put in place by GetInsured includes a comprehensive decision support system, sophisticated back office tools, and an improved online shopping experience. In addition, a new platform provides Minnesotans with quicker enrollment processing and faster access to care – greatly benefiting those seeking coverage for urgent medical needs.

"We're excited about the service improvements MNsure consumers will see this year," said Nate Clark, CEO of MNsure. "For Minnesotans seeking to sign up for medical or dental coverage, the transition to GetInsured's state-based marketplace technology has made the health insurance selection process easier than ever."

Last year, GetInsured began the first stage of implementing decision support technology for MNsure to help Minnesotans find qualified health insurance plans that match their budget, as well as fit their individual healthcare needs. This included a shopping tool on MNsure.org to preview and compare the various plans ahead of the open enrollment period.

To learn more about GetInsured, visit company.getinsured.com. To enroll in comprehensive health insurance in Minnesota, visit MNsure.org.

About GetInsured

Founded in 2005, GetInsured has built market-leading, SaaS-based e-commerce platforms and tools that make health insurance enrollment simple for millions of Americans. GetInsured's award-winning UX, UI, decision-support, and individual and group enrollment tools serve some of the world's largest brokers, state-based marketplaces, insurers, and—through GetInsured.com—consumers. The company delivers innovative agent marketing and client enrollment technology, as well as call center services and compliance tools. GetInsured has the largest state-based marketplace footprint, including the state exchanges of Nevada, California, Idaho, Minnesota and Washington. To date, GetInsured powers more than 2,000,000 enrollments annually. To learn more visit company.getinsured.com .

SOURCE GetInsured

Related Links

https://company.getinsured.com

