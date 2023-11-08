Getir, the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery company, acquires FreshDirect

Deal is expected to close within this month 

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery, today announced that it has acquired the New York City-based online grocery company FreshDirect from Ahold Delhaize USA, the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast. 

The acquisition will lead to significant synergies between Getir and FreshDirect and emphasizes Getir's strategic ambitions to grow in the United States. FreshDirect will leverage Getir's technology and operational footprint to offer faster services to its loyal customer base, which will also benefit from easy access to Getir's quick convenience service. 

FreshDirect will enable Getir to further increase the quality and breadth of its product range, especially regarding fresh products, making it even more attractive to its New York customers.

With over two decades of service, FreshDirect has cultivated business ties with some of the region's finest food growers and producers and has become a key local online grocery player. Following the closing of the acquisition, FreshDirect will retain its brand name and continue to operate out of its facility in the Bronx, New York City. Both FreshDirect and Getir customers will continue to receive the same service as before. 

About Getir

Getir, founded in 2015, is the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery service. Operating in five countries, Getir creates great convenience for its customers by delivering their groceries within 10-15 minutes.

About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is a leading online grocer committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, creates food experiences and drives simple, healthy solutions to make every day better for its customers. As a homegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral to the fabric of food culture in the city. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirect serves the greater New York tri-state area. 

