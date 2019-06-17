Getka Energy LLC Announces Acquisition by HBC Investments, Barcas Investments and Management

TULSA, Okla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crude oil logistics provider Getka Energy LLC ("Getka") announced today that HBC Investments ("HBC"), Barcas Investments ("Barcas") and management have closed on the acquisition of 100 percent of the equity interests in Getka from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, a venture capital firm based in San Antonio. MapleMark Bank of Dallas provided financing for the transaction.

Getka Chief Executive Officer Dariusz Cichocki will remain as company CEO. Chief Operating Officer Matt Turner and Chief Commercial Officer Clete Straub will also remain in their current roles.

"Getka is grateful to EnCap Flatrock Midstream for its early-stage support," said Getka CEO Dariusz Cichocki. "We look forward to continuing to grow our business as we work with the teams at HBC and Barcas under a new partnership to expand our footprint in the Mid-Continent."

About Getka Energy LLC:

Headquartered in Tulsa, Getka Energy is a crude oil logistics provider focused on storage, blending and terminal solutions, as well as pipeline transportation and market optionality for producers across North America and domestic and international marketers. For more information, please visit www.getkaenergy.com.

About HBC Investments:

HBC provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams. HBC's capital originates from its principals and family office partners. The HBC principals have a long and successful track record of making private equity investments across the energy, media and consumer sectors throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.hbcinvestments.com.

About Barcas LLC:

Barcas LLC is a Houston, Texas-based company involved in the acquisition, development and operation of midstream oil and gas assets. The company's areas of focus include pipeline, storage, trucking and other logistics assets. Barcas' current investments include a majority ownership position in crude oil storage, blending and truck unloading assets located in Cushing, Oklahoma. For more information, please visit www.barcasllc.com.

About MapleMark Bank:

MapleMark Bank offers a variety of both personal and commercial banking products and services. Headquartered at Old Parkland in Dallas, Texas, with locations in Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, MapleMark has been serving an elite customer base since 1909. For more information, visit www.maplemarkbank.com.

Media Contact:

Jodi Koch

jodi.koch@getkaenergy.com

918.734.8710 (d)

SOURCE Getka Energy

Related Links

http://www.getkaenergy.com

