Getlabs and Inocras Partner to Create a Seamless Patient Experience for Cancer and Rare Disease Testing

MIAMI, April, 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlabs , the nationwide leader in at-home diagnostics collection, has joined forces with Inocras , a leading AI-driven whole genome testing company that empowers patients with critical genetic insights for cancer and rare diseases.

Getlabs' mission is to save lives by delivering outstanding healthcare to everyone. The company has redesigned the lab experience around patients, allowing them to book lab sample collections conveniently and comfortably from their homes, creating greater accessibility and convenience in their care process.

Inocras provides whole genome sequencing tests, which deliver patients deep insights into their cancer and rare disease by providing comprehensive and detailed analyses of an individual's genetic composition. The company's innovative digital service platform offers patients a seamless end-to-end experience, allowing them to request a test order, book at-home sample collections with the help of the Getlabs partnership, and receive test results with genetic counseling support.

By embedding Getlabs' at-home lab collection services within Inocras's intuitive end-to-end patient testing process, this partnership promises a unique and enhanced experience for patients, who will benefit from its convenience and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Inocras," said Kyle Michelson, CEO of Getlabs. "Together, we are empowering patients to take control of their health journey by providing them with access to lab collection services without having to travel to or sit in a waiting room."

Inocras Chief Strategy Officer, Rebecca Jang, remarks, "We are thrilled to launch our whole genome diagnostics products, CancerVision and RareVision. They will provide a more holistic view on patients' disease and health, presenting not only commonly known mutations but also ultra rare and complicated mutations. Patients can get cutting-edge diagnostics through our patient-centric digital service platform. Our partnership with Getlabs is one of many important steps in bringing patients the best experience possible."

The partnership between Getlabs and Inocras represents a powerful collaboration between two industry leaders committed to enhancing the patient experience through accessibility, convenience and efficiency. As both organizations continue to push beyond the boundaries of healthcare technology, patients can look forward to a future where access to whole genome sequencing is easier and more convenient than ever before.

About Getlabs: Getlabs is the nationwide leader for at-home diagnostics. Healthcare organizations use our all-in-one platform to dispatch skilled medical specialists to their patients and collect labs, vitals, and advanced diagnostics. By partnering with Getlabs, providers can expand access to care, improve adherence, and make informed medical decisions remotely. Learn more

Inocras Inc. (formerly Genome Insight, Inc) is a pioneering provider of whole genome sequencing and analytics services for cancer and rare diseases. The company is dedicated to unlocking the potential of genomic data to enable precision health for everyone. To learn more, visit Inocras.com .

SOURCE Getlabs