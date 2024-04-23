Getlabs and Instalab Announce Nationwide Partnership to Bring Prevention-Based Medicine to Everyone

MIAMI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlabs , the nationwide leader for at-home diagnostics, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Instalab , a pioneering proactive healthcare company. Through Getlabs' widespread presence throughout the United States, Instalab can provide advanced at-home blood testing and personalized health guidance on a national scale.

This strategic alliance represents a pivotal advancement in healthcare delivery, merging Getlabs' diagnostics collections expertise with Instalab's innovative testing and assessments to dramatically improve patient access to truly proactive healthcare.

"Through this partnership, we're not just providing tests; we're delivering peace of mind to patients, right in the comfort of their homes," said Kyle Michelson, CEO of Getlabs. "Partnering with Instalab allows us to expand our reach and amplify our impact, ultimately ensuring that patients receive the care they need, when they need it."

Adora Cheung, CEO of Instalab, commented on the partnership's impact, saying, "We've set a new standard for what healthcare should be: prevention-based, individualized and comprehensive. This partnership allows us to help millions more patients in managing their health proactively in particular with our Longevity Panel."

About Getlabs

Getlabs is the nationwide leader for at-home diagnostics. Healthcare organizations use our all-in-one platform to dispatch skilled medical specialists to their patients and collect labs, vitals, and advanced diagnostics. By partnering with Getlabs, providers can expand access to care, improve adherence, and make informed medical decisions remotely. Learn more .

About Instalab

Instalab is a health concierge service that guides each member with a personalized action plan on how to live a longer, better life. This includes direct, convenient access to advanced testing, specialist physicians, tailored medications and more. Learn more .

The Instalab Longevity Panel enables patients to test for over 60 biomarkers at once and includes detailed analyses that early detects potential health risks and delivers expert guidance for effective management and resolution.

SOURCE Getlabs