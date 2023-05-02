Getlabs and Nice Healthcare Partner to Expand Access to Virtual Healthcare Services and At-Home Lab Testing

In-home diagnostics leader Getlabs and in-home primary care clinic Nice Healthcare join forces to make healthcare more accessible.

MIAMI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlabs, the leading provider of at-home diagnostic collections, has partnered with Nice Healthcare , an in-home and virtual primary care clinic, to expand access to in-home healthcare services and lab testing. The partnership is expected to help improve access to these services, making it easier and more convenient for people to get the care they need.

Getlabs has been at the forefront of at-home diagnostics, offering patients access to over 5,000 lab tests from the comfort of their homes and offices. With this partnership, Nice Healthcare patients can benefit from a more convenient and comprehensive suite of diagnostic tests.

"At Getlabs, our mission is to save lives by delivering outstanding healthcare to everyone," said Kyle Michelson, CEO of Getlabs. "We're excited to partner with Nice Healthcare to expand access to virtual healthcare services and at-home diagnostics. We believe that together, we can provide patients with an unparalleled level of convenience, quality, and affordability."

"Nice Healthcare is excited to partner with Getlabs to expand our in-home healthcare services and broaden access to lab testing services," said Genvieve Swenson, FNP-C, Cofounder and COO of Nice Healthcare. "We believe that Getlabs' vast network of at-home lab testing services and our in-home and virtual primary care clinic will provide patients with a more personalized and cost-effective healthcare experience. We look forward to providing patients with a convenient and accessible way to manage their health."

The partnership between Getlabs and Nice Healthcare is set to transform the at-home healthcare industry by providing patients with more personalized and affordable services. Patients can expect to receive access to a wide range of diagnostic tests, including blood tests, genetic tests, and more. The companies' combined expertise will ensure that patients receive the best possible care and support throughout their healthcare journey.

About Getlabs: Getlabs is the nationwide leader for at-home diagnostic collections. Healthcare organizations dispatch Getlabs' medical specialists to their patients to collect labs, vitals, biometrics, and more. By partnering with Getlabs, providers can improve adherence, expand access to care, and make informed medical decisions remotely.

About Nice Healthcare: Nice Healthcare is the clinic that comes to you. Nice is fully integrated healthcare, bringing primary care, mental health therapy, physical therapy, imaging, labs, and medications to patients wherever they are, in-home or virtually. Using a mix of technology, logistics, and expert clinical care, Nice brings people the everyday care they need when they need it, so they can avoid long-term complications and increased costs. Because there are no copays or deductibles, patients never have to wonder whether seeking care is "worth it."

