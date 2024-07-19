GetMed Staffing Becomes WBENC-Certified

Throughout the Years at GetMed Staffing

In 2018, Owner and Chairman of the Board, Sue Dennis made the decision to get into the staffing industry. With her background in patient financial services on the hospital side of things, Dennis expresses that she has always had a strong passion for healthcare and those who care for others during some of their most vulnerable times. She was soon introduced to Linda Hotchkiss, Owner and CSO, through a mutual friend. Hotchkiss has a vast amount of knowledge and expertise from working in sales within the staffing industry. These two were able to combine their backgrounds and complimented each other to create something great. While taking a leap of faith on each other, GetMed Staffing was founded and grounded by a team of women, as Sue would say.

Sue Dennis, highlights that in the field of medical staffing, contributing to the process ensures that people receive the care they need. Healthcare is a unique industry, fundamentally focused on taking care of individuals. Skilled professionals are provided to attend to those in need, emphasizing the commitment to delivering quality care.

"In medical staffing, we are contributing to that process. We want to guarantee people get taken care of. Healthcare to me is a very unique industry. In the end, it is truly about taking care of the people. We provide skilled professionals to take care of the people in need."

Linda Hotchkiss acknowledges the importance of becoming WBENC Certified for GetMed Staffing.

GetMed Staffing proudly collaborates with healthcare groups and facilities that prioritize supplier diversity. As a women-owned company, we bring significant value to these partnerships. Our certification ensures that GetMed Staffing meets all the criteria to be nationally recognized as a women-owned agency.

Discover the Heart of GetMed Staffing

At GetMed Staffing, we're not just a healthcare recruiting agency; we're your dedicated partners in navigating the dynamic world of travel nursing. As a proud women and minority-owned company, we specialize in offering unparalleled healthcare recruiting services tailored to your unique needs.

