GetMyBoat Exceeds $158MM ARR

GetMyBoat is currently reporting an annual run rate (ARR) in excess of $158MM, putting the company on pace to send over one million people boating before the end of 2021. There has been a dramatic surge in demand for water experiences, which has led to customers confirming boat reservations every few minutes on the platform. To meet renter demand, GetMyBoat has also brought on thousands of new boat operators and is helping them find new customers and grow their boat fleets. The company expects bookings to double during the busiest summer months.

"2021 is off to an incredible start with tremendous, pent-up demand. There has always been a significant desire for boating experiences, but last year really amplified the need for customers to get out on the water quickly, easily, and safely," commented Bryan Petro, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for GetMyBoat. "Due to travel limitations and lockdowns that continue in other parts of the world, I'm excited to say we have not yet come close to tapping our full potential. Many global markets are still at least partially closed, and we expect that our business will further increase in the coming months as more locations ease restrictions."

With summer approaching in the United States and Europe, the demand for local, outdoor experiences is booming. With the majority of the world's population living near the water, the GetMyBoat community can enjoy water activities without traveling far from home. For people who are taking advantage of opening travel markets, boating is the perfect activity for staying isolated from crowds while enjoying a new place. The ease of access to boating experiences through the GetMyBoat platform has brought much-needed relief to many people during the past year of uncertainty.

GetMyBoat launched in 2013 in the San Francisco Bay Area and has grown to be the world's largest boat and watercraft experiences marketplace. With more than 130,000 listings in 184 countries and over 9,300 locations, there's something for everyone, worldwide. The user-friendly platform is available online and on mobile apps for both iOS & Android.

