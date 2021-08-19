GetMyDNA Announces Pharmacogenetics Home Collection Test Kit

What is Pharmacogenetics (PGx) Testing? Pharmacogenetics testing is the examination of certain genes to determine how individuals might react to specific medications. With insight derived from pharmacogenetic testing, healthcare providers may decrease the need for trial-and-error dosing and might substantially reduce the risk of adverse drug events. Once the sample is received by the lab, the results are typically completed within 5 days of the lab receipt.

How it Works

The GetMyDNA PGx Test Home Collection Kit is a mail-in home collection test kit available for individuals in all 50 U.S. states. This test provides a non-invasive cheek swab for a quick and pain-free experience. The test will be available to order online at getmydna.com with free overnight shipping both ways, or for retailer/bulk purchase with customized solutions and pricing available. All samples are tested by CAP & CLILA certified laboratory, Gravity Diagnostics.

"Gravity Diagnostics, a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, launched GetMyDNA in 2018 with the intention to help individuals take more control over their own health and wellness. We are excited to announce that GetMyDNA now offers a… PGx testing solution that is available for consumers in all 50 states," said Tony Remington, co-founder, and CEO of Gravity Diagnostics.

About GetMyDNA

GetMyDNA provides affordable and reliable diagnostic home-testing solutions backed by telemedicine across the U.S. GetMyDNA is currently focused on providing gold-standard PCR COVID-19 testing as well as Pharmacogenomics testing through their consumer initiated kits. Being owned by Gravity Diagnostics means no middleman lab partners which allows for faster result times as an affordable price.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a full-service state-of-the-art CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, and Sexually Transmitted Infections. They are an advocate for physicians, patients, and their communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently services over 750 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GetMyDNA