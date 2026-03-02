GetReal Security Appoints Mark Priebe as Chief Revenue Officer as Enterprise Growth Accelerates in the Era of AI-Driven Identity Threats

Veteran cybersecurity leader will focus on scaling global operations and driving market expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GetReal Security , the leading authority on deepfakes and the verification and authentication of digital identities, today announced the appointment of Mark Priebe as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Priebe will lead the company's global commercial strategy, revenue growth, and market expansion.

As organizations confront escalating deepfake and synthetic identity threats, Priebe will focus on expanding GetReal's global partner ecosystem and building a disciplined, scalable revenue engine to support sustained growth. He will oversee enterprise sales, strategic partnerships, revenue operations, and customer success, with a mandate to accelerate adoption and convert rising market demand into long-term customer relationships.

"The rapid advancement of AI-generated impersonation and deepfake attacks has eroded trust in digital communications," said Mark Priebe, Chief Revenue Officer at GetReal Security. "Enterprises have invested heavily in protecting systems and credentials, but verifying the authenticity of the person behind a digital interaction remains a critical vulnerability. GetReal is uniquely positioned to address that risk by embedding trust directly into mission-critical business processes, and I'm honored to help scale the company at such a pivotal moment."

Priebe brings extensive experience in building and scaling cybersecurity organizations through periods of rapid growth and category creation. He spent nearly a decade at ZeroFox, helping to grow the digital risk protection and threat intelligence firm from an early-stage company into a global enterprise provider, culminating in its public listing on the Nasdaq. He also served as CRO of an AI-powered cybersecurity training platform and the head of sales for a globally trusted identity security company, where he led global go-to-market strategy, enterprise sales, and strategic partnerships.

"Mark has a proven track record of scaling high-growth cybersecurity companies at moments of market inflection," said Matt Moynahan, CEO of GetReal Security. "We find ourselves at the inflection point that will define the field's future, as AI-driven identity impersonation and cyber threats move from theoretical risk to reality. Mark will be instrumental in expanding our market reach and ensuring customers realize measurable value from our trust and authenticity platform. Plus, he's a great cultural fit, and that's something I care deeply about."

About GetReal Security

GetReal Security is the cybersecurity leader in detecting and mitigating threats posed by deceptive AI content, including deepfakes, impersonation, and synthetic identities. Our enterprise-class digital integrity platform combines advanced detection, forensics expertise, and threat intelligence to prevent fraud, maintain compliance, and restore trust. It delivers unmatched visibility through dashboards revealing AI-powered manipulation, the people impacted, and conversations affected, all seamlessly integrated with existing enterprise technology stacks.

