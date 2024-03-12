GetResponse launches AI email writing assistant: latest addition to its AI-powered solution suite

WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GetResponse, a leading global all-in-one email marketing platform, has announced the newest addition to its AI-powered toolset – an AI email writing assistant. It's the ideal solution for people struggling with a lack of time, writer's block, or those simply looking to create engaging email copy faster.

The brand-new AI email writing assistant features an OpenAI-powered text generator built into the email drag-and-drop editor. With ready-to-use prompts and comprehensive text optimization options, GetResponse customers can quickly generate compelling copy tailored to their audience. This new tool generates and optimizes text in custom or predesigned email templates without having to switch between email creation and text optimization tools.

According to GetResponse internal data, emails optimized with the AI email writing assistant showed a 7% increase in open rate and a 33% higher average click-through rate.

Abby Hehemann, Director of Product Marketing at GetResponse, comments on the launch: "With every new product release, we're driven to solve for our customers' needs and pain points. Through customer interviews and research, we uncovered that new email content creation was a particularly time-consuming element taking up a large mental load for email marketers of all experience levels. This past year we observed how AI can speed up and simplify content creation for our customers. Our latest releases, the AI campaign generator and AI email generator, have helped our customers cut down the average time spent creating an email or online campaign by over 85%. We decided to take another step forward and introduce this new tool so our customers can specifically strengthen their email copy within seconds, without leaving the email editor."

