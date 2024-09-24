GetResponse Launches Content Monetization Platform Empowering Creators to Turn Expertise into Income

All-in-one solution that enables users to create, market and monetize their content with multiple revenue options

Available features at launch include AI Course Creator, webinars, premium (paid) newsletters, advanced email marketing, and marketing automation

Nearly half (44%) of content creators point to marketing as a major challenge in promoting their online courses

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GetResponse, a leading global email and digital marketing platform, today announced the launch of the GetResponse Content Monetization Platform. The all-in-one solution aims to empower online educators, solopreneurs, and content creators by providing them with the tools to help create, market, and monetize their knowledge.

After over 25 years in the email marketing and marketing automation arena, GetResponse is now entering the creator economy with an all-new platform dedicated to content & knowledge creators. The Content Monetization Platform is an affordable, user-friendly solution that bridges the gap between email, online marketing, and content monetization. The platform's notable features include an AI Course Creator, webinars, premium (paid) newsletters, advanced email marketing, and marketing automation. This suite of capabilities allows creators to build a revenue generating empire with their experience and knowledge.

"In the last 25 years, GetResponse has helped nearly half-a-million customers grow their brands with time-saving marketing technology. Our new platform gives creators the same opportunity to build their empire all from a consolidated, simple-to-use platform. With an introduction of the Content Monetization Platform, we are taking our proven expertise in email and marketing solutions and applying it to our brand-new content creation solution," said Simon Grabowski, Founder and CEO of GetResponse.

Most people (65%) that have taken online courses believe them to be more effective than in-person learning. The new GetResponse platform enables creators to tap into this desire for online education while expanding their own empire by capitalizing on their unique expertise.

"The e-learning market is growing as a multi-billion dollar industry, as more people look for opportunities for personal and career development outside of traditional education. However, coaches, business owners, and creators have often struggled to market their expertise effectively—that's where GetResponse comes in," said Grabowski.

One of hardest parts to monetizing online learning is building an audience and promoting content—GetResponse surveyed 1,000 course creators, and results show 44% of creators point to marketing as a pain point. With GetResponse, creators can drive engagement, build their audience, and generate diverse income opportunities with the paid newsletter feature and options to sell online courses.

"When creating a solution for knowledge creators, we were particularly keen to solve two key challenges our users were facing," said Daniel Brzeziński, Vice President, COO, and Head of Product Strategy at GetResponse. "The first is that not every expert in a given field is also an expert in building courses. Hence, we used AI to smoothly and professionally build a course program for each expert, regardless of the area of life they represent. Thanks to this, users can save up to 40% of their working time right from the start. The second aspect was to solve problems with the monetization of knowledge itself. From our 25 years of experience, we were able to develop the most effective communication process that accelerates conversion automatically without direct user intervention. In this way, GetResponse users receive not only a tool but also substantive support in the promotion and sales process."

The platform will launch with a lineup of courses from industry leaders such as Dennis Yu, Michaela Alexis, Dr. Carrie Rose, Erik Huberman, and Michael Barber, alongside GetResponse's own Brand Evangelist, social media marketing expert, and award-winning content creator, Carlos Gil. He will lead a course on public speaking and collaborate with other creators on the platform to help them unlock and maximize their earning potential. The courses from other industry leaders will be focused on essential marketing-related topics like email marketing, personal branding on LinkedIn, Facebook Ads, and even step-by-step guidance on building your own online course.

"Almost half (48%) of creators earn less than $15K a year, which highlights a massive untapped opportunity in online learning. GetResponse's Content Monetization Platform empowers experts in any field to turn their experience and knowledge into a meaningful revenue stream," explained Gil. "What truly sets this platform apart are the built-in marketing tools that enable creators to elevate their brand, grow their audience, and monetize their content in multiple ways. It's not just about sharing knowledge—it's about creating a sustainable business."

GetResponse's Content Monetization Platform is available to all online educators, solopreneurs and content creators. To learn more visit: https://www.getresponse.com/.

GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, customers choose GetResponse for its user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support in eight languages, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – AI-powered content creation tools, automation, list growth, and communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community.

