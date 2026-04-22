GetResponse Launches Native Countdown Timer in Email Editor

GDANSK, Poland, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GetResponse, a leading lifecycle automation platform, announced the launch of its native Countdown Timer block in the drag-and-drop email editor. The new feature allows marketers to embed an animated countdown directly into any email campaign, without leaving the platform, installing third-party tools, or pasting a single line of HTML code. GetResponse becomes one of the only email marketing platforms offering a fully native countdown timer in the email editor.

Until now, GetResponse users who wanted a countdown timer in their emails had to turn to third-party services to paste custom HTML into their campaigns. With the native Countdown Timer now built directly into the editor, GetResponse eliminates setup friction, ensures seamless compatibility, and makes the most powerful tool for creating urgency in email marketing accessible to every marketer at no extra cost - regardless of technical skill level.

How It Works

The Countdown Timer is a standard block in GetResponse's drag-and-drop editor.

Drag the Countdown Timer block into any email Set the expiration date and time Customize colors and labels to match your brand Preview in-editor and send

The timer is available on all plans, including a free plan, and works seamlessly on mobile.

"GetResponse gives marketers everything they need to make their emails convert, without juggling dozens of external tools. The native Countdown Timer is the next step in building the simplest and most complete email editor for scaling businesses. Users who today waste time configuring third-party timer services now have the timer built right in with no extra cost, exactly as it should be." — Przemysław Pipiora, Head of Core Products at GetResponse

Key Features

Native editor block: No third-party integrations or accounts required. Drag-and-drop setup: Add a timer to any email in seconds. Full customization: Adjust colors, labels, and expiration date/time directly in the editor. Mobile-friendly: Works on all devices and screen sizes. Available on all plans at no extra cost: Including the Free plan, with no upgrade required.

The Countdown Timer block is available now to all GetResponse users in the drag-and-drop email editor. No additional setup, integrations, or plan upgrades are required.

About GetResponse

GetResponse is a lifecycle automation platform for businesses that want to turn customers into repeat revenue. By bringing email, automation, and customer data into one connected system, GetResponse helps brands move beyond one-off campaigns and build lifecycle journeys that convert customers and keep them coming back.

Media contact:

Anastasiya Lvovskaya

PR and Events Manager at GetResponse

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GetResponse S.A.