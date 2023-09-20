GetResponse releases AI Campaign Generator to help businesses create full-scale marketing campaigns in seconds

GDANSK, Poland, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GetResponse, a leading global email marketing platform, officially released its AI-powered Campaign Generator (AICG), a first-of-its-kind, seamless and automated solution designed specifically to empower marketers of any experience level to create essential online marketing campaign assets within seconds. 

Through a native integration with OpenAI technology, the AICG simplifies and optimizes the user journey and allows small business owners, solopreneurs, and marketers to generate a complete marketing campaign in seconds. This addition will help businesses cut down costs and elevate their performance. 

GetResponse has now added AI Autoresponder and AI Landing Page Generators to AI Marketing toolkit, meaning that sector-specific automated emails and landing pages can be created in few clicks. Through industry-specific optimization, the tool identifies the most effective words and phrases to use within an email and landing page, resulting in a higher conversion rate. In addition to the new AI-powered enhancements, GetResponse offers an AI Website Builder that has consistently proven its efficiency by enabling users to create a website in less than three minutes. 

"Creating a successful marketing campaign can be time-consuming and complicated, especially for those without a marketing background. Our brand-new tool massively simplifies the process, allowing anyone to create a professional-looking and high-converting campaign," says Abigail Hehemann, Director of Product Marketing at GetResponse.  

Earlier this year, GetResponse introduced AI Email Generator and helped its users cut the average time spent creating a newsletter by 85%. The solution automates content generation, including copy, subject line, and design elements. The quality of the AI Email Generator has been praised by the customer base, achieving a satisfaction rate of over 80%. 

The AI-powered newsletters, autoresponders, landing pages, and websites will soon be available in multiple languages. 

About GetResponse 

GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses and solopreneurs with powerful and affordable tools to grow and engage with their audience and turn them into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, customers choose GetResponse for its user-friendly solution, 24/7 multiple-language customer support, and powerful tools going beyond email marketing – AI-powered content creation, automation, list growth, and communication tools, as well as webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. 

