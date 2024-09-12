GetResponse Wins 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Email Marketing Innovation

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GetResponse , a leading global all-in-one email marketing platform, announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best B2B Email Marketing Solution" award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

GetResponse is an email marketing and marketing automation platform that empowers businesses with tools to grow, engage, and convert their audience. This includes automation, list growth, and AI-powered content creation tools, as well as other communication solutions such as webinars, live chats, SMS marketing, web and mobile push notifications.

The company has most recently focused on enhancing and adding to its AI-powered solution suite, as GetResponse introduced 4 different tools over the course of two years. The latest addition – the AI Email Writing Assistant featuring an OpenAI-powered text generator built into the email drag-and-drop editor. With ready-to-use prompts and text optimization options, users can generate and optimize text in custom or predesigned templates tailored to their audience.

Additionally, the GetResponse AI Campaign Generator (AICG), launched in September 2023 allows marketers and business owners to generate a complete marketing campaign in a few clicks.

"Our platform is designed for growth, and after receiving feedback from our customers who were frustrated with time-consuming email content creation, we knew we could provide a 'magic assistant' to help," said Global Marketing Director at GetResponse Abby Hehemann. "It's a true honor to receive the 'Best B2B Email Marketing Solution' award from MarTech Breakthrough. Going forward, we'll continue to deliver innovative tools focused on driving conversions without the extra hassle of increased budgets or lengthy implementation cycles."

"GetResponse is continually introducing versatile and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing. Marketing for businesses of all sizes is a time suck, particularly for smaller to mid-sized organizations who spend massive amounts of time writing, creating and delivering emails," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "GetResponse's AI campaign generator and AI email generator help cut down the average time spent creating an email or online campaign and their platform is the go-to solution for those who want to succeed in selling their products and services, establish and maintain their brand, and nurture their audience."

About GetResponse

GetResponse is a comprehensive email and marketing automation platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, mid-market organizations with powerful and affordable tools to grow and engage with their audience and turn them into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, customers choose GetResponse for its user-friendly solution, 24/7 multiple-language customer support, and powerful tools going beyond email marketing – AI-powered content creation, automation, list growth, and communication tools, as well as webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community.

