GeTS Launches AI-driven CALISTA(TM) Intelligent Agent (IA)

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global trade platform company, today announced the launch of CALISTA Intelligent Agent (IA) – built to optimise supply chains by unlocking the power of artificial intelligence.

CALISTATM Intelligent Agent is available on CALISTATM – an interoperable, neutral and trusted supply chain orchestration platform. CALISTA IA can provide users with insights on route options, free trade agreements, import, export formalities and other value-added services. It can help to provide optimised freight options, based on budget, preferred timeline and modalities. Users are also able to receive updates of cargo status and movement. CALISTA IA will recommend the best next steps to take in case of any unforeseen circumstances. With the options and recommendations, users can execute relevant actions to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain.

Powered by GeTS' vast experience in trade facilitation and growing network of established partnerships, the CALISTATM platform currently has 28 Customs nodes linking countries such as China and US, with more than 175,000 connected parties globally. With the always-on CALISTA IA, businesses will not require deep knowledge in trade and geopolitical landscape to conduct trade.

CALISTA IA is infused across the different applications on CALISTA, providing users with the useful insights, on-time notifications and relevant recommendations as they orchestrate their supply chain activities. Users can also access CALISTA IA via desktop and mobile phone seamlessly.

Mr Eugene Wong, Chairman of CrimsonLogic and GeTS said, "Today, companies who conduct cross-border trade need to be swift to not only act on their intent, but also ensure their trading strategies are up-to-date and accurate. CALISTA IA adds to the overall trade proposition offered through CALISTA to enhance trade orchestration, and digitally transforming the global supply-chain to make it even more intelligent and borderless."

Early adopters of CALISTA IA include BINAL Asia Pacific (SG), CWT Logistics, Elite International Logistics, PIL Logistics, PT Electronic Data Interchange Indonesia, and Swivel Software.

Mr Chong Kok Keong CEO of GeTS said, "With CALISTA IA, we are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to collate and analyse real-time data to devise the ideal trading strategy to assist the global business community. Businesses can adapt to the shifting geopolitical landscape or other environmental factors when trading. CALISTA IA unlocks valuable trading insight and strategies to help businesses trade at peak efficiency and accuracy, thus making trade more accessible, easier and predictable."

About Global eTrade Services

Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global leading trade platform company, is shaping the future of trade and supply chain with its innovative use of technology and deep G2B and B2B domain expertise. GeTS enables the orchestration of physical logistics, compliance and financial requirements of trade and supply chain seamlessly, smartly and securely, thus powering global trade by making it accessible, predictable and easier to fulfil. The company has linkages to 28 Customs nodes across the world, with more than 175,000 connected parties and conducting more than 18 million transactions annually.

About CrimsonLogic

CrimsonLogic is a partner to governments and businesses globally. For over 30 years, CrimsonLogic has partnered customers to innovate sustainable world-class solutions, products and services in Trade, Legal and Digital Government, enabling significant transformations that have positively impacted governments, businesses and communities.

SOURCE CrimsonLogic and GeTS