GetSAT and Honeywell Win Multi-Million Dollar Deal With U.S. Government

REHOVOT, Israel, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

GetSAT, an innovator in lightweight satellite communication terminals for ground, airborne, and maritime applications, today announced that it has been awarded, in partnership with a division of Honeywell, a multi-million dollar contract by a U.S. Government agency for Command, Control, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) applications in support of missions during dire and emergent situations in the continental United States. The agency selected GetSAT's MilliSAT L/M (land and maritime) KA and KU-band versions to provide maritime and ground-based high-data rate, secure communications-on-the-move (COTM).

GetSAT's portable MilliSAT L/M terminals will be deployed to support satellite on the move (SOTM) for both land-based vehicles and maritime platforms in remote areas for emergency support. Based on the company's patented fully-interlaced InterFLAT panel technology for transmitting and receiving signals on the same panel, MilliSAT provides fully autonomous transmission and reception of high bandwidth data rates of more than 20 Mbps. The ruggedized, medium lightweight, KA and KU-band terminals meet the demanding requirements of full-time usage in harsh environments.

GetSAT CEO, Kfir Benjamin reported, "The U.S. Government has once again entrusted delicate and secure satcom missions, this time in remote areas, to GetSAT terminals. Together with Honeywell, we have delivered our leading-edge communications platforms that enable the government agency to meet its critical operational needs. GetSAT is committed to providing on-the-move satcom platforms reaching the highest specifications and standards and we are proud that our solutions are already operating in the field and maritime environments."

GetSat's micronized L/M terminals are easy to deploy and integrate and can be outfitted in various antenna sizes in accordance with bandwidth requirements of ground, air and maritime applications. Its unique all-in-one design and super-light compact installation offer significant savings in size, weight, and power usage (SWaP) and include an integrated BUC and modem.

About GetSAT:

A privately held company located in Rehovot, Israel, GetSAT Communications provides portable and extremely efficient antenna and terminals that offer high-data-rate communications for ground, air, and maritime applications. GetSAT provides services for government and military use, enterprises, first responders, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups. For more information, visit http://www.getsat.com.

PR CONTACT:

Josh Shuman, S&A Communications

+972-54-498-5833

joshs@shumanpr.com

GetSAT CONTACT:

Ayala Pinhasi

+972-76-5300-700 #122

+1-571-501-5150

info@getsat.com

SOURCE GetSAT