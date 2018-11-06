GetSAT Introduces Ultra Blade: Super Low-Profile L-Band Satcom Solution

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GetSAT, an innovator in small, lightweight satellite communication terminals for airborne, ground, and maritime applications, has today introduced its versatile super low-profile Ultra Blade L-Band antenna, which is compatible with any L-Band satellite. Ultra Blade is the market's first complete all-planes ESA antenna with no moving parts whose streamlined physical characteristics and technical achievements change the future of mobile broadband satcom.

GetSAT’s Ultra Blade: the market’s smallest, lightest and most powerful L-Band antenna on the market

Expanding GetSAT's satcom solutions for on-the-move L-band applications, Ultra Blade combines unbeatable size, weight and power consumption (SWaP) within a package of less than 5Lbs (2.4kg).

GetSAT's solution enables miniaturization of L-Band terminals shaving weight off the package while simultaneously adding more satcom capabilities. With more than 90% antenna efficiency and the unprecedented capability to independently track any L-band satellite, Ultra Blade brings exceptional high throughput solution in any environment: aviation, ground and maritime.

GetSAT CEO Kfir Benjamin stated, "Ultra Blade ends the physical, power, and directional limitations of today's heavy and often unwieldly L-Band terminals. Listening to our customers, we developed Ultra Blade's innovative super low-profile antenna in a completely self-contained rugged casing. GetSAT is driving the industry's conception forward by opening a wealth of new opportunities for L-Band users whose remote activities require full-time, mission critical operations."

About GetSAT:

A privately held company located in Rehovot, Israel, GetSAT Communications provides extremely efficient antenna and terminals that offer high-data-rate communications for ground, air, and maritime applications. GetSAT provides services for government and military use, enterprises, first responders, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups. For more information, visit www.getsat.com.





GetSAT CONTACT:

Ayala Pinhasi

+972-76-5300-700

+1-571-501-5150

info@getsat.com



PR CONTACT:

Josh Shuman, S&A Communications

+972-54-498-5833

joshs@shumanpr.com

SOURCE GetSAT

Related Links

http://www.getsat.com

