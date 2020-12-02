GetSetUp Helps Older Adults Stay Connected to Friends and Family This Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GetSetUp is helping older adults stay connected with family and friends this holiday season, by adding new holiday-themed classes designed for safe activity at home, and offering 50% off on a year subscription to its live interactive learning platform, GetSetUp.io. After seeing a 400% increase in users booking classes during Thanksgiving week, GetSetUp believes that the classes serve as an essential service for older adults to stay connected and learn basic tools like Zoom and Facebook portal.

"The holiday season has been turned upside down this year due to new travel guidance and lockdown orders in response to COVID-19, but it doesn't have to stop families from staying connected," said Lawrence Kosick, co-founder of GetSetUp. "By offering new content and a deep discount to our learning community in advance of the holidays, GetSetUp is providing a way for older adults to access important resources that can help them stay connected to those they love, while staying safe – including courses for video conferencing technologies that will be staples this year alongside the decorations and presents.

GetSetUp courses are a fun, easy way for older adults to learn from peers, safely from home, on a variety of topics—including holiday cooking classes, how to set up Zoom calls, and shopping online. Additionally, to help older adults stay active and enjoy a socially-distanced holiday, GetSetUp has added holiday-themed classes that include creating your own holiday cards, swapping dinner recipes, even family history—as well as weekly social hours to connect with others.

GetSetUp has helped thousands of older adults become more comfortable with technology since its launch earlier this year. Members are spending on average two to ten hours a week on the community and enjoy learning and connecting with a community of peers.

To shop, visit https://www.getsetup.io/holiday2020 now through Dec 31st, 2020 and use code HOLIDAY20 at checkout.

About GetSetUp

GetSetUp was founded in 2019 by Lawrence Kosick and Neil DSouza, two seasoned technology executives. It is a live, interactive learning platform for older adults that provides economic and learning opportunities. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. The company has raised $10 million in funding from investors that include ReThink Education, AME Cloud Ventures, Work Play Ventures and Sweat Equity Ventures. For more information visit www.getsetup.io .

