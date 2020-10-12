GetSetUp Raises $10 Million in Funding to Accelerate Growth of Interactive Learning Platform for Older Adults

GetSetUp helps older adults combat social isolation, learn new skills, and creates economic opportunities Tweet this

GetSetUp.io is easy to use and makes classes available to members anytime, unlike more traditional education platforms that operate under a "book and schedule" approach. While it is a simple way for older adults to meet people and engage with others their age, GetSetUp also provides new economic and career opportunities for older re-skilled adults, by providing them with a way to teach from the comfort of their home as a guide.

More than 6,000 live sessions have been offered since the site launched in early 2020, with more than 3,200 classes all taught by older adults, many of whom are former teachers.

"Human connection is essential to a person's growth, development, and happiness, but it is especially important in older adults, who suffer from loneliness and social isolation more than any other age group," said Lawrence Kosick, Co-founder, GetSetUp. "Through peer-to-peer connection, GetSetUp not only helps older adults avoid loneliness and combat social isolation, both which have unfortunately, been exacerbated by COVID-19—especially in any community where traditional social programs have been dramatically altered by the pandemic—but give them a way to make money, while meeting and teaching others."

Nearly one-third of the nation's aging population experience loneliness and/or social isolation, which puts them at greater risk for serious physical and mental conditions, such as hypertension, anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline. GetSetUp.io combats loneliness and isolation in older adults, by providing a way for them to meet and inspire others on topics for which they have relevant experience and insight, and create a virtual life-long learning community, by minimizing feelings of sadness, loss and depression, and rejuvenate one's sense of self.

"One in seven Americans are age 65 and older, and that number will continue to grow to nearly a quarter of the population by 2060. This is a very large and active group, that is living, working, and contributing to society longer any generation prior. GetSetUp has the potential to provide millions of older adults a way to engage, stay active, rejuvenate and reinvent or reimagine themselves," said ReThink Education's Matt Greenfield.

GetSetUp has partnered with several states, as well as health plans and systems, care providers, and employers, to drive digital adoption, enhance benefits with education and learning, and customize programs for members. A pilot with the YMCA of Houston is currently underway, making GetSetUp classes available to 30,000 plus Senior members, as well as several state initiatives that will make GetSetUp classes available to millions of older adults.

"Through our partnership with GetSetUp, we are providing more than 50,000 adults with a way to connect with peers and learn, at a time when many of their social activities have been either cancelled or severely impacted by COVID-19," said John Cardone, Executive Vice President Brand Experience, YMCA of Greater Houston. "To help people feel less alone and give them a sense of belonging is not only one of our core values, but a benefit to the health and well-being of every older adult."

GetSetUp was founded in 2019 by Lawrence Kosick and Neil DSouza, two seasoned technology executives. It is a live, interactive learning platform for older adults that provides economic and learning opportunities. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information visit www.getsetup.io .

