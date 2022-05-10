GetSetUp Sponsors Athlete, Ellen Jaffe Jones, for the National Senior Games in Florida

70-year-old vegan athlete enters 7 events at the senior games and joins GetSetUp's community of global ambassadors to fight ageism and exemplify what it means to age well.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GetSetUp, the largest and fastest-growing virtual social learning platform empowering older adults is sponsoring senior athlete, Ellen Jaffe Jones, to showcase seniors living their best lives.

Jaffe Jones is one of a number of global ambassadors with GetSetUp that exemplify what it means to age well. While much ageism still exists, GetSetUp supports older adults in achieving their goals and inspiring others to do the same.

Ellen Jaffe Jones Ellen Jaffe Jones

Jaffe Jones is an accomplished track athlete, published author, and spokesperson. She has won two Emmy awards as a TV news reporter including two for stories she broke in Miami. Since 2006 she has placed in 253 events in her age group on an entirely vegan diet and during that time wrote the still popular Eat Vegan on $4.00 a Day followed by 5 other books. A gold medal winner in track's 4x100 meters at the US National Senior Games in 2019, she was chosen as the April 2020 NSG "Athlete of the Month," focusing on her vegan diet for athletic performance.

"I'm proud to be sponsored by GetSetUp. We share the same goal of inspiring older adults to be active, healthy, and live their best. I feel I'm working for elder people to be respected and remind them that they are relevant and can stay relevant. And GetSetUp is doing the same through their social learning platform and community."

As a GetSetUp sponsored athlete, Jaffe Jones will be sharing her accomplishments and knowledge of fitness and healthy eating with the GetSetUp community by appearing in classes and as a Guest Speaker on the GetSetUp platform. GetSetUp offers over 4,000 classes all taught by older adults, helping seniors connect with their peers to learn new skills, participate in new experiences, and socialize. Along with Jaffe Jones, GetSetUp is sponsoring 20 older adult entrepreneurs in building their businesses through the company's startup accelerator and has paid out over $1 million dollars to creators over-50 teaching on their platform.

"We want to promote and empower our learners to explore and do amazing things," said Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-Founder of GetSetUp. "As a runner myself, I'm proud to see other older adult runners getting the sponsorship and promotion they deserve for the hard work athletes put into their training. Ellen is the perfect example of someone who is taking action to be healthy and participate in all the things she wants to do and we know she will be an inspiration to our community."

Jaffe Jones is registered to run in all events in her age group (W70) including the 50M, 100M, 200M, 400M, 800M, 1500M races, and the 4x100M relay in the National Senior Games held in Fort Lauderdale on May 14-24, 2022.

To learn more about GetSetUp visit https://www.getsetup.org

About GetSetUp

GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences. The social learning platform helps over 4.6 million older adults in 160 countries stay mentally and physically fit, creates economic opportunities through jobs and reskilling, and provides a community where people find meaning and purpose by sharing their knowledge and passions and forming new connections. Classes are taught by older adults on a highly interactive, custom-built video platform where older adults can connect during and in between classes. Classes are taught in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Mandarin.

Media Contact

Liz Miller

3302274229

[email protected]

SOURCE GetSetUp