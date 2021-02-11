GetSetUp's Free Vaccine Information Sessions are Expanding Nationwide, With Partnership from State and Local Experts

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many older adults, the Covid-19 vaccine rollout has been complicated and confusing. Seniors who have limited technology skills have had trouble navigating the various county and state websites, filling out forms, and understanding the latest rules on who is eligible, where to go, and how to sign up for vaccines.

GetSetUp is offering FREE online information sessions over Zoom with state-by-state details on how to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Sessions for each state can be found at www.getsetup.org/vaccine .

GetSetUp is working with public health departments, local medical professionals, Area Agencies on Aging, and other government agencies to ensure all older adults get the help they need. Examples of this include:

GetSetUp is already seeing strong demand for these vaccine information sessions:

Classes are being offered for 46 states and many local counties

More than 20,000 older adults have already been helped

Dozens of volunteers have attended sessions to share their experiences in how to navigate the vaccine process in their states

States with the most demand include: Michigan , Maryland , New Jersey , California and Texas

"Older adults have faced various challenges in accessing COVID-19 vaccinations. We want to make it easier for individuals who have access to the internet to sign up online to receive a vaccine," said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Aging & Adult Services Agency. "Our partnership with GetSetUp is one way we are removing barriers and ensuring access to a trusted source of reliable and accurate information."

GetSetUp's free Covid-19 vaccine information sessions offer state-specific details on the vaccination process, including:

Where and how to find vaccine information

An explanation of the steps necessary to book a vaccine appointment

Where to go to get vaccinated

Insight into how to fill out vaccine forms

Shared experiences from local peers who have gotten their vaccinations

Neil Dsouza, co-founder and CEO of GetSetUp, explained, "When we saw seniors struggling to get information and schedule their vaccines, we knew we had to help. We were able to quickly spin up live classes for all states with our expert instructors who studied the different states and county websites and helped teach it to others. We have already helped thousands and intend to keep this initiative going throughout the vaccine distribution effort."

Sessions also include local GetSetUp volunteers, "real people," who have gone through the process of getting vaccinated and can help other people feel more comfortable with how it works in their state. One such volunteer, Diantha, joined her Oakland County, Michigan information session to share her experience with her local community. "With all the confusion there has been, it's a big plus if people can find reliable, trustworthy answers to their questions not just on paper or online, but from health experts and people who have experienced the process first hand, that they can see and hear, and with whom they can interact," Diantha said.

Learners across all states find the customized information given state to state as essential. A learner from California, Gladys K. said, "This info is priceless. Thank you sooo much for your willingness to share and educate. It confirms what I have been doing and you cleared up my question marks."

GetSetUp is encouraging other state and local governments and healthcare organizations to reach out if they would like to participate in future GetSetUp vaccine information sessions for their states, counties or cities.

