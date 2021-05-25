Getting a Job After Graduation--AcademicInfluence.com Releases an Information-Packed Guide for College Graduates

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- So you grabbed that elusive college diploma and you're on top of the world. Now comes reality: you need a job—and you need it today.

AcademicInfluence.com can help make that college-to-workforce transition smoother with this information-packed guide for soon-to-be or recent college graduates:

Guide to Getting a Job After Graduation

This comprehensive guide includes tips on how to:

Set yourself up for success

Consider the career prospects for your degree

Go where the jobs are

Get certified

Consider an internship

Write an effective cover letter

Write an eye-catching résumé

Give a successful interview

Prepare for your first day on the job

Each topic goes into detail regarding multiple best practices and proven actions graduates can take to improve their chances of success—everything from developing a professional online presence to connecting with trade associations to understanding certification programs in their field. Graduates can find more than 100 useful tips within. And incoming college juniors and seniors can use the information in the guide to lay a foundation for the job they want after they graduate.

"Jobs may be plentiful right now, but a newly minted college grad still needs to impress an employer to land a fulfilling position," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Our guide is just one of several insightful resources that we hope graduates will add to their arsenal in pursuit of a satisfying job."

For those students who may not be thinking immediate employment and who want to take their undergraduate degree to the next level, AcademicInfluence.com also offers a plethora of rankings, guides, articles, and resources covering graduate school, including:

The Pros and Cons of Going to Graduate School

Custom College Rankings for Graduate Schools

"As a college professor, I've witnessed students get mired in job worries when they should be elated at successfully completing college. We don't want graduates to stress because of employment fears," says Macosko. "That's why we've channeled our experience into better equipping students with the skills and information they need to maximize their opportunities and enter the professional workforce with confidence."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. (Visit the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the capabilities and advantages of this unique ranking technology and on the people who make it possible.) AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

