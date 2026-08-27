Getting Around Kanazawa, Ishikawa, by Bus: A New Practical Guide for International Visitors

KANAZAWA, Japan, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For international travelers planning a trip to Ishikawa Prefecture and its castle-town capital, Kanazawa, buses are one of the easiest ways to get around. The city's best-known sights sit close together in a compact center, and frequent service from Kanazawa Station makes it easy to combine short rides with walking to reach most major attractions.

Kanazawa Biyori, a media outlet based in Kanazawa in the Hokuriku region on Japan's Sea of Japan coast, covers Ishikawa Prefecture and its capital for readers in Japan and abroad. Here is a practical overview of getting around the city by bus.

The Loop Bus Covers Many of Kanazawa's Key Sights

For a first visit, the Kanazawa Loop Bus (Jokamachi Kanazawa Shuyu Bus) is the simplest choice. It runs in both directions around the city's main sights, departing from bus stop 7 at Kanazawa Station's East Gate. The timetable published by Hokuriku Railroad (Hokutetsu), which operates the Loop Bus, lists clockwise departures from the station between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., approximately every 15 minutes, and counterclockwise departures between 8:38 a.m. and 5:58 p.m., approximately every 20 minutes. Travelers heading back in the evening should not rely on the Loop Bus after these times.

A single ride costs a flat ¥220 for adults and ¥110 for children (about US$1.40 and US$0.70) regardless of distance, and the Loop Bus accepts a wide range of payment methods, including nationwide IC cards, contactless credit and debit cards, the ICa card issued by Hokutetsu, and digital tickets. For destinations beyond the loop, the Kanazawa Flat Bus (Furatto Bus) — a network of community minibuses — and ordinary route buses serve areas the loop does not reach.

Which Card Works Where: Paying for the Ride

Payment is the part of riding Kanazawa's buses that most often confuses visitors, because the city's two main bus companies accept different kinds of cards.

Kanazawa's buses are run mainly by Hokutetsu and West Japan JR Bus. Hokutetsu buses accept contactless credit and debit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB and American Express, but they do not accept nationwide transport IC cards — prepaid cards such as Suica, ICOCA and PASMO, which are tapped to ride trains and buses across Japan. West Japan JR Bus works the other way around: it accepts nationwide IC cards but not contactless credit or debit cards. Among the buses covered here, the Loop Bus is the exception: it accepts both.

For most international visitors, a contactless card is the simplest way to pay on the buses that accept it: you tap a card you already carry, with no ticket to buy and no app to set up. Tap the card on the orange reader as you board, then tap it on the farebox reader as you get off. If you pay this way, you do not need to take a numbered ticket.

If you pay in cash on an ordinary route bus, where the fare depends on how far you travel, take a numbered ticket from the machine as you board at the rear door. The ticket shows where you boarded and determines your fare. When you get off at the front, drop the ticket and your fare into the farebox beside the driver. The farebox does not give change, so if you do not have the exact fare, use the change machine beside the driver first. It changes ¥1,000 bills and ¥500, ¥100 and ¥50 coins into smaller denominations, but not ¥10,000, ¥5,000 or ¥2,000 bills, so carry ¥1,000 bills or coins.

A One-Day Pass for Multiple Rides

Travelers planning several rides can save with the Kanazawa City One-Day Pass, priced at ¥800 for adults and ¥400 for children (about US$5 and US$2.50). The pass provides unlimited rides for one day on designated buses in central Kanazawa, including the Loop Bus, the Kanazawa Flat Bus, the Kanazawa Shopping Bus, and selected Hokutetsu and West Japan JR Bus routes. At the ¥220 Loop Bus fare, it pays for itself on a day with four or more rides, and it also gives holders discounts at a range of museums and cultural facilities.

For international visitors, the easiest place to buy the paper ticket is the Kanazawa Station Tourist Information Center, just across from the Shinkansen ticket gates inside JR Kanazawa Station. The center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and sells passes for both adults and children.

English-language assistance is available at a separate counter inside the center, staffed by volunteer interpreters. The counter's hours are shorter than the center's: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in June and from December through February. Visitors who need help in English should plan around the counter's hours rather than the center's.

The paper pass requires no app, account or smartphone, but it must be purchased before boarding; it is not sold on the bus. A digital version is available through Norimasshi Kanazawa, a mobile ticketing service.

Reaching the Sights from Kanazawa Station

The Loop Bus departs from stop 7 at Kanazawa Station's East Gate and passes close to most of the city's major sights. Kenrokuen Garden and Kanazawa Castle, the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, the historic Higashi Chaya District, Omicho Market and the Nagamachi samurai district are each within a short walk of a stop on the loop. Stops are generally named after neighborhoods rather than the sights they serve, so it is worth checking the stop name in advance. For visitors who prefer to walk, the central cluster of sights is easy to explore on foot, and many travelers combine a few bus rides with walking rather than riding the whole route.

Check Official Sources Before Traveling

Fares, timetables, payment methods and counter hours are subject to change, and some services operate on seasonal schedules. Travelers are advised to confirm the latest details with Hokutetsu, which operates the Loop Bus and issues the Kanazawa City One-Day Pass, and with the official Visit Kanazawa website before finalizing their plans.

Why Kanazawa Biyori Is Sharing This Information

Kanazawa Biyori reports on Ishikawa Prefecture and Kanazawa year-round, covering crafts, cuisine, seasons and living traditions. Yet these are best appreciated in person. By explaining how the city's buses work, Kanazawa Biyori hopes to make trip planning a little easier and encourage more travelers to see Ishikawa for themselves.

Information

Getting Around Kanazawa by Bus

Kanazawa Loop Bus: Kanazawa Station, East Gate, bus stop 7

Departures from Kanazawa Station: clockwise 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m., approx. every 15 minutes; counterclockwise 8:38 a.m.–5:58 p.m., approx. every 20 minutes

Fare: ¥220 adults / ¥110 children per ride

Kanazawa City One-Day Pass: ¥800 adults / ¥400 children

Pass sales: outlets including the Kanazawa Station Tourist Information Center, inside JR Kanazawa Station, across from the Shinkansen ticket gates

Center hours: daily, 8:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

English-language counter (a separate counter inside the center): 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; 9:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. in June and December–February

Enquiries: Kanazawa Biyori｜www.kanazawabiyori.com

Information is current as of August 2026 and is subject to change. U.S. dollar figures are approximate, converted at about ¥159 to US$1 in August 2026.

About Kanazawa Biyori

Kanazawa Biyori is a media outlet based in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, that reports on the region — from crafts and cuisine to seasonal events and living traditions — for readers in Japan and abroad.

Website: www.kanazawabiyori.com

Media Contact

Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.

255 Fushimishinmachi, Sunpia Izumigaoka 511, Kanazawa, Ishikawa 920-0964, Japan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kanazawa Biyori