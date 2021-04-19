Getting Back to Normal with National Pretzel Day 2021! Pretzelmaker® is Offering Customers One FREE Pretzel on April 26

"National Pretzel Day is our favorite day of the year and in 2021 its back with fresh-baked love for all," said Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for Global Franchise Group, the parent company of Pretzelmaker. "By providing a free soft pretzel to our customers we are providing a small taste of normalcy – something we all could use right now. We hope to have a great turnout at Pretzelmaker locations across the country on April 26!"

*Limit one offer per guest during the day of the promotion. No purchase necessary. Free Salted/Unsalted Pretzel (valued up to $4) redeemable on Monday, 4/26/2021 during regular business hours. At participating Pretzelmaker locations only. Offer is not redeemable for cash.

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker® has specialized in serving fresh baked, hand-rolled soft pretzel products, dipping sauces and beverages. Long recognized as an innovator in their industry, the brand is credited with inventing the popular Pretzel Dog, Mini Pretzel Dogs, and the portable Pretzel Bites. Following integration in 2010, the Pretzelmaker® brand now also includes Pretzel Time®. Pretzelmaker® is currently the second largest soft pretzel concept in the United States and is also expanding worldwide with locations in Canada, Guam, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Pretzelmaker has recently introduced a new twist to the brand, the Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker® concept. The menu offers breakfast sandwiches on pretzel buns, Cinnamon Toast Pretzel Sticks, Pretzel Flatbread Pizzas and Pepperoni Pretzel Rolls in addition to its fresh hand-rolled Pretzels, Pretzel Bites, Pretzel Dogs and all-natural lemonades and smoothies. To learn more, visit https://www.pretzelmakerfranchise.com/fresh-twist/.

