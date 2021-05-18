Getting Back to Work: Skykit Eases the Transition with Three Months of Free Access to Workplace Experience Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Struggling with the logistics of getting your team back into the office? SaaS company Skykit is now offering three months of free access to Turf, its workplace experience platform, in order to help organizations create a safer, more streamlined environment for employees and visitors.

Skykit Turf consists of two solutions: Check-In and Space Booking. The former is an employee and visitor management system, while the latter allows employees to reserve both desks and meeting spaces throughout the workplace. With convenient features like touchless check-in, calendar integration, and automatic space release for abandoned spaces, Turf makes it easy for organizations to reduce wasted admin time and make the most of their space while keeping employees safe.

"Turf was in development before the pandemic hit," said Zaki Khan, Turf product manager, "and we quickly realized that this platform could be helpful to both large and small organizations as they figure out how to safely and smoothly bring teams back to the workplace."

That holds true even with the CDC's recent announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most indoor locations. This announcement, along with the expectation that many states will relax restrictions in the coming months, heralds a fresh wave of workplace returns. Zaki expects the touchless check-in and desk booking features to be of particular interest as businesses navigate full returns or establish hybrid workplaces.

Unlike some similar solutions, Turf has no bandwidth or storage limits and runs locked in kiosk mode for extra security. Its scalability allows it to grow with organizations, making it suitable for deployments of just a few or tens of thousands of screens. Turf offers a range of commercial-grade hardware options that includes devices from Elo and Mimo, as well as Skykit's own Android line.

The platform also integrates with Beam, Skykit's cloud-based digital signage platform. This allows users to remotely display content on screens throughout an organization, making it simple to share safety and hygiene messaging, company announcements, real-time metrics, and more.

About Skykit LLC

Skykit is a leading provider of workplace experience tools and cloud-based digital signage solutions that streamline customer and employee communication. The company's award-winning platform is scalable, making it a perfect choice for businesses of all sizes, across a variety of industries.

Launched in 2016, Skykit currently provides digital signage solutions and workplace experience software to several hundred businesses using tens of thousands of screens around the world. Notable customers include ProMedica, Canon Inc., University of Minnesota, Shaw Industries, and others.

Keep up with the latest company news by following us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Mark Rentz

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Sales Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Skykit

Related Links

skykit.com

