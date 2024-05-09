Getting Closer to the Stars With Destination: Scientology, Bogotá

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Bogotá, Colombia.

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, BOGOTÁ

Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, is located in the middle of the Andes at a breathtaking height of 8,530 feet above sea level. Follow the foothills into the heart of the city and, rising prominently on Calle 100, one of Bogotá's busiest boulevards, is the eight-story Church of Scientology Bogotá.

Like the Spanish conquistadors drawn by the legend of El Dorado, the city paved with gold, today Bogotá attracts Colombians in pursuit of true treasure—fulfilling their dreams. In this episode, meet Scientologists who have discovered spiritual riches and the Church staff who helped pave the way. Viewers will also learn how this ultramodern Church came to be and its role in the cultural renaissance that earned Colombia the distinction of being one of the happiest countries in the world.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

