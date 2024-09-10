Getting Connected: Digital infrastructure Overhaul Sparks 280,000 Jobs Nationwide, Finds GoDaddy and UCLA

However, not all regions are created equal. The South and Southeast regions of the United States, in particular, experienced unparalleled growth in microbusiness activity and job creation due to investments and improvements in digital infrastructure. The states with the highest growth in the infrastructure index over the last four years include:

These findings stem from GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative and UCLA Anderson Forecast. The organizations jointly publish the Microbusiness Activity Index (MAI) report every year to quantify, measure, and compare microbusiness activity across communities and nationwide over time. The Microbusiness Activity Index is comprised of three subindices: Digital infrastructure (how easy it is to access internet and computers and the availability of local human capital), Participation (how many microbusiness entrepreneurs and ventures there are), and Engagement (how active the websites are). The data also shows that a one-point increase in the infrastructure index, which encompasses human capital and digital elements like broadband and computer accessibility, corresponds to an increase of 89 jobs in a county.

"Reliable access to strong broadband connectivity is really the key to greater economic opportunity and prosperity, particularly when combined with the skills to use it for business ventures," said Alexandra Rosen, Global Head of Venture Forward. "The research captures how investment made in digital infrastructure further levels the playing field for entrepreneurs across the country."

"The correlation between increased digital infrastructure and microbusiness activity further points to the pivotal role good connectivity plays in economic growth," said William Yu, UCLA Anderson Forecast economist. "Nationwide, regions are prioritizing their broadband investment, and as a result, creating more jobs."

