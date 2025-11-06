Getting more from every paycheck: Current introduces industry-leading value for everyday Americans with Current Max

New offering provides the most value to members on Current at time of increasing liquidity

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Current , a leading consumer fintech banking platform transforming financial access for everyday Americans, announced the launch of its newest features: Current Max, a subscription allowing members to maximize their paychecks on Current; the expansion of Current's Fee-Free Overdraft onto Current's Build Credit Card; and Pay Anyone, which provides new ways for members to make payments on the platform. With these new features, Current members have the opportunity to receive more value than ever before.

Current Max allows members to maximize their paychecks.

With inflation keeping many prices elevated, consumers are continuing to feel the strain of higher prices on essentials such as groceries and face the potential for rising healthcare costs. These increased costs combined with the recent interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, have created a timely, demonstrated need for support to solve the increasing liquidity strains millions of Americans are facing, which these latest features are all designed to address.

With Current Max, all eligible members have the opportunity to receive industry-leading value from their paychecks and spending. Despite interest rates being cut to their lowest level in years, Current is instead increasing savings rates for its members with Current Max, including up to a 6% rate on their Current Boost savings. Members who subscribe to Current Max also receive an additional two points per dollar spent on dining and groceries purchases on the Build Card, access to new wellness benefits as well as premium member support. While non-payroll members who subscribe to Current Max have access to Current Max's benefits, members who receive their payroll on Current can maximize their paychecks to the fullest extent with the following Current Max benefits:

Earning 6% on their savings via Current Boost–one of the highest rates in the industry–up to a maximum of $6,000

3x rewards points on eligible purchases on groceries and restaurants using the Current Build Card

Access to three wellness benefits of their choosing, including critical illness benefits, debt counseling, life insurance, virtual mental health support, family dental benefits, home appliance benefits, roadside assistance and accidental death insurance

Premium Member Voice Support

With Current Max, these members can receive up to $40 of value a month for $10.

"Our focus has always been building solutions that enable everyday Americans to make the most of their money, and now we're delivering more value than ever before at a time many Americans need it most, " said Stuart Sopp, CEO and co-founder, Current. "With costs of many essentials like food and healthcare on the rise, as well as the potential for declining yields at many traditional institutions, it's never been more important to have solutions that solve member needs of access to liquidity and more flexible payments. By providing some of the highest savings boosts in the industry, offering higher rewards on essential purchases, providing easier ways to send money, expanding Fee-Free Overdraft onto the Build Card, in addition to features like Paycheck Advance, we're helping our members' money work harder and go further for them."

The expansion of Current's Fee-Free Overdraft, one of the most requested features on Current, now provides eligible members access to additional liquidity on their credit transactions using the incredibly popular Build Card as well as debit, with on-off, separate toggles for each. With most members on Current selecting Build when signing up for Current, Fee-Free Overdraft on the Build Card provides members the opportunity to earn points and build their credit histories on more essential payments on purchases without feeling the need to switch to debit if they are stretched thin between paydays.

In addition, as increasing liquidity strains compel everyday Americans to lean more on friends and family to make ends meet, Current's new 'Pay Anyone' feature provides members with more flexible ways to make payments by allowing them to send funds quickly and to anyone in the U.S.

