Getting Out & Staying Out (GOSO) Names Dr. Jocelynne Rainey President & CEO

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting Out and Staying Out, which has helped over 10,000 formerly incarcerated and justice-involved young men achieve education, employment and emotional well-being, has named Jocelynne Rainey, Chief Administrative Officer of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, as its new President & CEO. Rainey, who helped build the Navy Yard into a premier workforce organization, succeeds GOSO founder Mark Goldsmith at a high point for GOSO's impact.

Over 15 years, GOSO has expanded to serve over 1,000 young men annually. Fewer than 15% return to prison, versus an average of 67% for 16-24 year-olds. GOSO runs the NYC Cure Violence initiative Stand Against Violence East Harlem (SAVE) and works with NYC DOE on a high school equivalency program.

At the Navy Yard, Dr. Rainey led workforce development, administration, security and human resource strategies. She increased job placements of formerly incarcerated individuals to 20% and built workforce placements from 100 to over 500 in eight years.

"Reducing mass incarceration and creating a path to stability and success for disadvantaged young people is the issue of our time," said Dr. Jocelynne Rainey. "GOSO levels the playing field for young men who have been in the justice system, who are disproportionately young men of color. This is essential to uplifting individuals, families and communities, and making New York a fairer, more equitable city."

"We support justice-involved young men as they navigate structural and cultural barriers," said Reginald Andre, GOSO Board Chair and Investment Banking VP at Goldman Sachs. "Dr. Rainey definitely has the talent, experience, and passion to lead GOSO into the next chapter."

Part of the NYC Works Progress Program, GOSOWorks has resulted in employment for hundreds at NYC businesses. Since its inception 70% of clients completing GOSOWorks have gotten full-time jobs.

"'It's all about the GOSO Guys, who have limitless potential," said GOSO Founder Mark Goldsmith. "Dr. Rainey shares our commitment to education, employment and emotional well-being, and I look forward to working with her as she leads GOSO into our next era."

Dr. Rainey assumes her new role January 6, 2020.

