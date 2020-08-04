Getting Paid More For What You Do - OPEN MINDS Announces August 6 Executive Web Forum

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the executive web forum, Getting Paid More For What You Do – Tactics To Increase Fees & Rates From Payers & Moving To New Reimbursement Models, for executives of health and human service organizations. Led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Paul M. Duck, the forum will take a deeper dive into different tactics and strategies provider organizations can leverage with payers to negotiate optimal fees and reimbursement rates.

"Whether an organization is seeking to increase fees and rates or move to new reimbursement models, approaching payers with a value proposition is essential," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "In an increasingly competitive market, provider organizations must reframe consumer value based on market positioning, while also demonstrating that value through key performance metrics."

In the web forum, Mr. Duck will take attendees through a best practice approach to leveraging payer partnerships to enhance revenue amid the crisis. Executive attendees will learn:

Collaboration methods to develop strategic partnerships with payers

Payers' priorities and how to leverage them

Best practice models for negotiating with payers—what you will need to do to be ready for those negotiations

What to expect when doing business with managed care organizations

The August 6 executive web forum—exclusive to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle—is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each 60-minute briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide follow up private Quick Consults for members.

