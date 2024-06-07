Getting smarter: FIA Launches 3-Day Smart Driving Challenge in Samarkand, Powered by Greater Than

Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is inviting drivers from around the globe to participate in its first mini Smart Driving Challenge of 2024.

The event coincides with the FIA's 120th Anniversary Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan .

. Like the main SDC, the mini Smart Driving Challenge will use Greater Than's AI-generated feedback and smart scores to encourage participants to drive in a safer and more sustainable manner.

The event will run between 10th June and 12th June.

STOCKHOLM, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is set to launch a mini Smart Driving Challenge (SDC) to mark its 120th Anniversary Conference in Uzbekistan.

The mini Challenge will form part of a packed Conference agenda, celebrating 120 Years of Innovation alongside the Federation's global Member Club community.

Like the annual Smart Driving Challenge, the mini Smart Driving Challenge encourages people to drive in a more sustainable, safe, and considered way. Drivers can get involved by downloading the app, which uses Greater Than's AI technology to provide real-time feedback and scoring on drivers' on-road reactions and emissions.

The Challenge is free and open to drivers using all types of vehicles (electric, hybrid or fuel).

The FIA's Smart Driving Challenge was first launched in 2019. Since that time, the competition has seen significant results, with participants achieving an average CO2 emission saving of 13% versus the global average.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem will open the challenge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. He said: "I am delighted to launch this year's mini Smart Driving Challenge. I hope that drivers from around the world will get involved, and join us in celebrating 120 Years of Innovation here at the FIA."

Greater Than's Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO Johanna Forseke said: "We're thrilled to be joining the FIA to celebrate this important anniversary. And what better way to mark 120 years of innovation than with this mini Smart Driving Challenge! It's a fantastic opportunity for any driver the world over to start decreasing their emissions in an enjoyable, engaging way. Let's all work together to make a difference!"

Prizes will be awarded at the Extraordinary General Assemblies in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday 14th June. Member Club Delegates will be able to find out more at the stand.

