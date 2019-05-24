Getting to Know Greenwich: JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments Shares 4 Tips on Hosting A Summer Soirée to Remember

GREENWICH, Conn., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLOFTS, Greenwich CT apartments that provide remarkable contemporary residences in addition to airy, elegant office space—feature a modern design with high ceilings and European-style kitchens as well as access to a myriad of exclusive amenities that truly distinguish JLOFTS from other residences. JLOFTS shares several tips for hosting your very own seasonal soirée in your Greenwich apartment that will leave guests talking all summer long.

Set the mood: Harsh lighting can put a damper on your planned festivities, especially considering how much natural light comes through the 10-foot ceilings in your JLOFTS apartment. Hang string lights for a subtle glow that guests will want to linger around. Want to kick back and enjoy the party yourself? Why not host your gathering in the Private Dining Room . With seating for 12 guests this gorgeous, modern space is ideal for dinner parties, work events, or even a shower!

Set the Scene: Is there anything better than watching the sunset while sipping cocktails with friends from your private balcony? We'll let you be the judge as select JLOFTS residences feature private outdoor space! Try an easy-to-make, easy-to-sip pineapple rum sunset punch that's as colorful as the setting Greenwich sky from your JLOFTS residence.

Light and airy desserts: Take advantage of the European-style chef kitchens by Nobilia in your apartment and prepare a dessert that guests won't feel guilty about, like a delectable strawberry shortcake! Seconds, anyone? Want to skip all the hassle of food prep? Have your event catered by Tony's at The J House, and don't forget your exclusive resident discount.

New Heights in Summer Fun: With a wide-open floor plan, expansive ceilings and windows, there's no need to leave your apartment when entertaining. For panoramic views of the sunset, or to practice your golf swing, however, the J-Roof, is the spot for summer fun. Want to grill and chill? The outdoor kitchen on the J-Roof is the perfect place to prepare tasty treats, night or day!

About JLOFTS

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments are close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

SOURCE JLOFTS

Related Links

http://jloftsgreenwich.com

