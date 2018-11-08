getTV, "Where America Celebrates Christmas," Kicks Off Its Annual "Most Wonderful Month Of The Year" Holiday Programming Campaign Beginning Thanksgiving Weekend, Including The Network's Second Original Special, "The Soul & Spirit Of Christmas," Premiering Friday, November 23 At 8PM ET

Jeff Meier, getTV's SVP Programming and General Manager said, "Following our success last year with our first original special, we were thrilled to return to Nashville for "The Soul & Spirit of Christmas" and this amazing lineup of musical talent. Our entire holiday schedule is full of treats the whole family will enjoy, including a reprise of last year's original special 'A Nashville Christmas,' along with TV movies, specials and series episodes featuring some of the all-time greatest stars from the worlds of music, comedy and drama."

"The Soul & Spirit of Christmas" special features solo and group renditions of time-honored holiday classics including Cece Winans' "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," Bebe Winans' "O Come All Ye Faithful," Anthony Hamilton and the HamilTones' "Little Drummer Boy," Take 6's "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," Koryn Hawthorne's "This Christmas" and Kyla Jade's "Merry Christmas Baby."

Among the other highlights of this year's holiday programming on getTV, which begins Thanksgiving Day and runs through New Year's Day, are:

Thanksgiving Day "First Families of Comedy" marathon, featuring back to back episodes of "Married with Children," "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son" and "Good Times"

Thanksgiving Day "First Families of Comedy" marathon, featuring back to back episodes of "Married with Children," "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son" and "Good Times" On Friday, November 23 at 9PM ET , the getTV premiere of "The Patti LaBelle Show," classic variety special not seen in the U.S. since its Thanksgiving broadcast premiere in 1985, featuring performances by Cyndi Lauper , Luther Vandross and Amy Grant

On at , the getTV premiere of "The Patti LaBelle Show," classic variety special not seen in the U.S. since its Thanksgiving broadcast premiere in 1985, featuring performances by , and Holiday movies every Sunday from 2-10PM & 2-6AM ET including "A Christmas Carol" starring Patrick Stewart , "Ms. Scrooge," starring Cicely Tyson , "Christmas in Connecticut ," starring Dyan Cannon , Kris Kristofferson and Tony Curtis , "Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus" starring Richard Thomas , Ed Asner and Charles Bronson , "The Kid Who Loved Christmas," starring Sammy Davis Jr. , Lena Horne , Esther Rolle , Della Reese , Ben Vereen , Vanessa Williams and Charlie Murphy and additional movies featuring such stars as Neil Patrick Harris , Roma Downey , Patricia Heaton , Kathy Ireland , Peter Falk , Andy Griffith , Gerald McRaney , Robert Young , Richard Chamberlain , Angie Dickinson and John Wayne

Holiday movies every Sunday from & including "A Christmas Carol" starring , "Ms. Scrooge," starring , "Christmas in ," starring , and , "Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus" starring , and , "The Kid Who Loved Christmas," starring , , , , , and and additional movies featuring such stars as , , , , , , , , , and Classic variety shows every Sunday night from 10PM – 2AM ET , hosted by such stars as Johnny Cash , Andy Williams , Perry Como , Cher, Vanessa Williams and Mac Davis , and featuring such guests as John Wayne , Gladys Knight , Barbara Mandrell , Roy Orbison , Jerry Lee Lewis , The Everly Brothers, Carl Perkins , Merle Haggard , Ricky Skaggs , The Lennon Sisters, Redd Foxx , Angie Dickinson , Richard Chamberlain , Phil Collins , Shania Twain, Babyface and Luther Vandross , among others

Classic variety shows every Sunday night from – , hosted by such stars as , , , Cher, and , and featuring such guests as , , , , , The Everly Brothers, , , , The Lennon Sisters, , , , , Shania Twain, Babyface and , among others Last year's holiday special, "A Nashville Christmas," featuring Wynonna, Emmylou Harris , Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan , returning Sunday, December 9 at 1 & 11PM ET . It's included as part of a full day of holiday-themed movies starring country artists, including Naomi Judd , Kris Kristofferson , Reba McEntire and John Denver

Last year's holiday special, "A Christmas," featuring Wynonna, , and , returning at 1 & . It's included as part of a full day of holiday-themed movies starring country artists, including , , and Multiple holiday-themed episodes of "Married with Children," "The Steve Harvey Show," "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," "Good Times," "Walker Texas Ranger," "Designing Women," "'Til Death" and more

Multiple holiday-themed episodes of "Married with Children," "The Steve Harvey Show," "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," "Good Times," "Walker Texas Ranger," "Designing Women," "'Til Death" and more A nearly 60-hour Christmas programming marathon beginning Sunday, December 23 at 12:30PM ET until Tuesday, December 25 at 12 midnight

getTV's full holiday schedule is available HERE and at get.tv

About getTV

Anchored by Sony Pictures Entertainment's vast TV and film library, getTV is a national TV network dedicated to your favorite movies and TV series. getTV features action, crime, vintage comedy and western TV series along with classic motion pictures from all eras. For information, visit get.tv and connect with the network on Facebook and Twitter @getTV.

SOURCE getTV

Related Links

http://get.tv/

