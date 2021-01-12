Getty Images and Agence France-Presse renew leading global content partnership

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- January 12, 2021: Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, and Agence France-Presse (AFP), a prominent global news agency, today announced they would extend their longstanding content agreement. Since 2003, the global media companies have worked in partnership, leveraging their complementary strengths to ensure premium, comprehensive, and up-to-the-minute coverage of news, sports, and entertainment reaches newsrooms and readers around the world.

"For almost 20 years, Getty Images and AFP have partnered to bring an unrivalled breadth, depth, and quality of coverage to media and other organisations globally," said Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Content at Getty Images. "We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership which prioritises quality editorial coverage and achieves significant geographic reach."

"AFP and Getty Images have developed a trusted partnership based on many years of working successfully together," said Patrice Monti, Sales and Marketing Director for Agence France-Presse. "Collaborating with renowned partners enables us to extend our distribution network and ensure our content reaches even more clients around the world."

The industry-leader in visual editorial content, Getty Images provides its over one million customers with a depth, breadth and quality of coverage that is unmatched. From red carpet events to football stadiums to conflict zones and beyond, each year the company represents more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events around the globe. One of the world's most-awarded photo business, its photographers have won over 1,100 major industry awards including the World Press Photo, Sony World Photography Awards, White House Photographer of the Year and Visa d'Or.

AFP is a leading global news agency providing fast, comprehensive, and verified coverage of the events shaping the world and of the issues affecting daily lives. Drawing from an unparalleled news gathering network across 151 countries, AFP is also a world leader in digital verification. With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world in six languages, with a unique quality of multimedia storytelling spanning video, text, photos and graphics.

