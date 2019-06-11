Getty Images and the International Paralympic Committee renew exclusive partnership

LONDON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images , a world leader in visual communications, and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) today announced they would be extending their existing partnership agreement, which sees Getty Images serve exclusively as the Official Photographic Agency and as the Official Imagery Supplier to the IPC.

The partnership, which first began 15 years ago, will be extended through to 2028 with Getty Images delivering increased coverage of the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games, as well as a number of other major Paralympic sporting events.

As well as granting the IPC access to their extensive digital content archive of Paralympic Games and sport event imagery, Getty Images will provide National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) and International Federations (IFs) access to coverage during the Paralympic Games for editorial use.

"We are delighted to renew our long-standing partnership with the IPC through to the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles," said Getty Images Global Head of Content, Ken Mainardis. "Ever since we first became a partner to the International Paralympic Committee in 2004, we have been dedicated to capturing phenomenal moments from the event. We look forward to continuing to highlight the values and achievements of the Paralympics to the widest possible audience via our unparalleled global distribution platform."

Craig Spence, IPC Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, said:

"We are extremely pleased to announce the extension of our long-standing partnership with Getty Images as the Official Photographic Agency of the IPC. Getty Images has been a vital partner of the Paralympic Movement spreading the fantastic achievements of our athletes to media organisations worldwide.

"The new agreement will offer all participating National Paralympic Committees and International Federations access to the Paralympic Games coverage for editorial use starting from Tokyo 2020. Our members will benefit immensely having the chance to maximise the exposure of their athletes with pictures from some of the world's best sport photographers."

Getty Images partners with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to over 80 of the world's leading sports governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including the PGA, FIFA, and the International Olympic Committee.

SOURCE press.gettyimages.com

